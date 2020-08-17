After somber weekend, Donald Trump extols Florida boat parade

On the day the Democratic National Convention begins, President Donald Trump took to Fox and Friends for a wide-ranging segment.

The Monday morning spot initially focused on the passing of the President’s brother, but with discussion of the DNC and politics, the President’s reflective tone quickly metamorphized into the carnival barker patter more typical of Trump on this outlet as he discussed the campaign season.

The President’s spirits were buoyed by Florida supporters, who this weekend again took to the waters near Clearwater for a pro-Trump boat parade.

“Did you see down in Florida the boat parade yesterday?” the President asked Fox and Friends rhetorically. “They broke the Guinness Book of World Records. Just thousands of boats.”

The President noted that “everywhere you have a lake or river,” there are “thousands of boats.”

Major Trump supporters, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi, extolled the event as proof positive that the President is headed to four more years, even as polls show Biden ahead in Florida and nationally.

“This is a not-so-silent majority, and this is what’s going to get the president re-elected,” Bondi told Fox News this weekend. “These are families on every single boat, and they are not scared to be out there supporting President Trump and his great agenda.”

One organizer, ahead of the event, described it as a regional draw.

“People are coming from all over the place,” Cliff Gehart said to Fox News 13. “We’re coming from the East Coast, they’re coming from the south, they’re coming from Orlando. We’ve got the original Trump boat here, he came up from West Palm Beach. We got people coming from South Carolina, all over the place to represent Trump and to support his effort.”

These flotilla events have been a recurring theme of the year of coronavirus, allowing Trump supporters to congregate and show support for their President while still socially distancing.