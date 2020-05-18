Connect with us

Fake news and flotillas: Sleepy campaign season heats up in Northeast Florida

More COVID-19 deaths emerge from Northeast Florida nursing home

East Florida beachgoers warned of rip currents

Not a single coronavirus case found in Jacksonville homeless after mass-testing

Jacksonville-based TIAA Bank offering buyouts to 75% of workers

Two Northeast Florida hospitals to study antibody treatments for COVID-19
'Boaters for Trump" event near Jacksonville. [Photo: Action News Jax]

Fake news and flotillas: Sleepy campaign season heats up in Northeast Florida

Democrats decried a pro-Trump campaign stunt.

A group of Northeast Florida boaters demonstrated support for the President this weekend, and it’s been grist for discussion since.

Esther Byrd, the wife of state Rep. Cord Byrd, organized the event.

Pretty darn proud of my wife @EstherByrd19 today! When she decides we should have a Trump Boat Rally, THIS is what happens,” the representative tweeted, including pictures of dozens of boats speeding through water.

The event was, by any measure, a success, in that Pres. Donald Trump tweeted out a thank you.

Despite Presidential plaudits, the narrative soured with old adversaries from the media and the opposition party raining on the boat parade.

The Republican Party of Duval County engaged on social media over the weekend, decrying a piece from WJXT-TV as “fake news.”

The seeming omission: pictures that did not show the full breadth of said flotilla.

WJXT got off the naughty list by including video provided by event organizers, but not before the local party tried to blow up the issue, tagging state Republican chair Joe Gruters and others.

However, local Democrats running for state House seats said the event had a different connotation.

Angie Nixon, who is challenging conservative Democratic incumbent Kim Daniels in House District 14, was blunt on Twitter.

“It’s painfully insulting to working class ppl that still haven’t received their unemployment checks, meanwhile a republican Florida State Rep is riding the waves with others in boats and mini yachts in support of 45. I wonder how many groceries that gas $ cld pay for.”

Also fired up was Ben Marcus, the likely Democratic nominee in November against Republican Rep. Jason Fischer in House District 16.

#RememberinNovember, folks. @FLGOPMajority legislators are floating down the river in yachts refusing to go back to Tally to fix unemployment while Floridians go homeless,” Marcus tweeted this weekend. “#thisisntagame #thisiswhatacowardlookslike.”

Meanwhile, Joshua Hicks, running against Byrd in HD 11, retweeted activist Travis Akers.

“Rep. Byrd – Organizing a group of wealthy people to flex their privilege while your constituents have lost their jobs, their healthcare, and are still waiting on stimulus checks and unemployment from a broken website is not something most normal people would be “proud” of,” the message read.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

