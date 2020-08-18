Connect with us

Headlines

Sanitation and safety top priorities for Secretary Of State Laurel Lee on Election Day

2020 Headlines

'Political prostitution': Marco Rubio slams Lincoln Project founder
Photo by Jason Delgado.

Headlines

Sanitation and safety top priorities for Secretary Of State Laurel Lee on Election Day

Tuesday notably marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

on

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said Tuesday the 2020 Florida primary is going smoothly without security or operational concerns.

“This morning, we reached out to all 67 of Florida’s supervisors of elections and have been assured that polling locations are open, prepared and equipped for voters,” she told reporters.

Lee’s announcement comes on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, ratified on this date in 1920 to prohibit state and local governments from denying voting rights to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.

She highlighted Tuesday’s historical significance.

“It is a remarkable thing to realize that without the commitment and perseverance of those who fought for suffrage, I might not be lawfully allowed to vote today, let alone to serve as Florida’s Chief Election Official,” Lee said. “I can think of no better way to commemorate this historic day than by conducting a fair, secure election in which all eligible Floridians cast their ballots.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. in portions of the state that are in the Central Time Zone. For those voting in person, Lee reassured them sanitation and safety are a statewide priority.

“We prioritize the health and safety of voters and of our election workers. We ask Florida voters to prioritize health and welfare as well and to be aware of ways to protect against the exposure to COVID-19.”

Notably, more than 2.77 million Floridians have already voted, both in early voting or vote-by-mail, and many more are expected to vote today in person.

Lee added that her office is in communication with the U.S. Postal Service, who has reassured her all vote-by-mail ballots will be accounted for before 7 p.m.

The Florida 2020 primary moves forward this cycle while a 2018 constitutional amendment that sought to restore voting rights to felons remains in limbo.

Legal debate over the amendment hinges on the interpretation of the phrase “upon completion of all terms of sentence.”

“At this time, the amendment is enforced as it is written and as it was given to us by voters,” Lee said. “In other words, that all terms of sentence including financial terms, including restitution and fines must be fully satisfied before a voter is eligible to vote.”

Election results can be found online after polls close.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Forget about the candidates, here are the Florida politicos with a lot on the line in Tuesday’s elections