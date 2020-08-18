Sanitation and safety top priorities for Secretary Of State Laurel Lee on Election Day

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said Tuesday the 2020 Florida primary is going smoothly without security or operational concerns.

“This morning, we reached out to all 67 of Florida’s supervisors of elections and have been assured that polling locations are open, prepared and equipped for voters,” she told reporters.

Lee’s announcement comes on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, ratified on this date in 1920 to prohibit state and local governments from denying voting rights to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.

She highlighted Tuesday’s historical significance.

“It is a remarkable thing to realize that without the commitment and perseverance of those who fought for suffrage, I might not be lawfully allowed to vote today, let alone to serve as Florida’s Chief Election Official,” Lee said. “I can think of no better way to commemorate this historic day than by conducting a fair, secure election in which all eligible Floridians cast their ballots.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. in portions of the state that are in the Central Time Zone. For those voting in person, Lee reassured them sanitation and safety are a statewide priority.

“We prioritize the health and safety of voters and of our election workers. We ask Florida voters to prioritize health and welfare as well and to be aware of ways to protect against the exposure to COVID-19.”

Notably, more than 2.77 million Floridians have already voted, both in early voting or vote-by-mail, and many more are expected to vote today in person.

Lee added that her office is in communication with the U.S. Postal Service, who has reassured her all vote-by-mail ballots will be accounted for before 7 p.m.

The Florida 2020 primary moves forward this cycle while a 2018 constitutional amendment that sought to restore voting rights to felons remains in limbo.

Legal debate over the amendment hinges on the interpretation of the phrase “upon completion of all terms of sentence.”

“At this time, the amendment is enforced as it is written and as it was given to us by voters,” Lee said. “In other words, that all terms of sentence including financial terms, including restitution and fines must be fully satisfied before a voter is eligible to vote.”

Election results can be found online after polls close.