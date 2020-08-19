Connect with us

Personnel note: Tony Ortiz elected Florida League of Cities president

Ortiz' presidency will focus on educating Floridians on government.

The Florida League of Cities announced its new leadership team for the 2020-21 term on Tuesday.

At the top of the list is Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz, who was elected to be president of the League for a one-year term.

Ortiz was elected to the Orlando Commission in 2008. During his tenure, he has been involved in several of the city’s successful programs and projects, including the Seniors vs. Crime Office and the creation of the Central Florida Public Service Career & College Readiness Program in Orange County, among others.

The former Marine and longtime Orlando Police Department officer has also taken an active role at the League of Cities, serving on its Board of Directors and numerous legislative policy committees.

During his inaugural address, he announced his presidential priority for the coming year: “Building Stronger Cities: Organizing, Empowering & Delivering.” The initiative will include workshops, videos, a dedicated website for residents, and printable and digital materials available in multiple languages.

“Knowledge is not just power. Knowledge changes paths, creates vision and opportunities, transcends limitations, saves lives and promotes integrity. Knowledge is the foundation with which, as the new president of the Florida League of Cities, I intend to pave the way for our state to Build Stronger Cities,” Ortiz said.

“This is the year for every resident of the state of Florida to learn the ways of government. It is time to develop a new generation of well-informed Floridians, that will know exactly what to expect from our legislators, that will hold them accountable, and keep them committed to the needs of the community. This is the year to bring the power of government back to the people.”

Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker will serve as 1st Vice President for the term and Port St. Lucie Councilmember Jolien Caraballo will serve as 2nd Vice President.

Written By

Drew Wilson

