Connect with us

Congressional Primaries Headlines

Bill Olson wins shot at Darren Soto in HD 9

Congressional Primaries Headlines

Vennia Francois gets shot at Val Demings in CD 10
Bill Olson has become Darren Soto’s latest Republican opponent.

Congressional Primaries

Bill Olson wins shot at Darren Soto in HD 9

Retired Army soldier Bill Olson easily defeats 4 Republicans in primary.

on

Republican Bill Olson took the long course to the Republican primary victory Tuesday night to run for Congress in Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

Olson, the first of four Republicans to file to run in CD 9 when he entered in March 2019, put together the only serious campaign and raised the only serious money. And in the end voters across Osceola County, southern Orange County, and eastern Polk County said they like what they see.

Olson, of Davenport, easily defeated Jose Castillo, Sergio Ortiz and Chris Wright in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

With the vast majority of precincts reporting in each county, Olson had a 16-point lead over Wright in Orange, a 26-point lead over Wright in Osceola, and a 19-point lead over Wright in Polk. The other two candidates were well back of Wright.

That puts Olson in line to take on Democratic Rep. Darren Soto in November.

Olson is a decorated combat veteran who spent 27 years in the Army and says he earned his political education “in the Cold War frontiers of Germany and South Korea, as well as the battlefields of Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan.”

Much of his platform has been about national security, from eliminating what he calls “illegal immigration incentives like the visa lottery and chain immigration,” to fighting radical Islam, and pursuing energy independence for the United States.

Heading into the primary, he had raised more than $220,000 and spent nearly $200,000 of that by the end of July, has had the resources for radio and digital advertising, direct mailings and numerous yard signs in the district. None of his Republican opponents raised or spent more than $35,000.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Forget about the candidates, here are the Florida politicos with a lot on the line in Tuesday’s elections