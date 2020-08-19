Matt Caldwell wins Lee County Property Appraiser

Matt Caldwell, a former state representative from North Fort Myers who made a losing bid for Florida agriculture commissioner in 2018, won contests for Lee County property appraiser and Republican state committeeman on Tuesday.

Caldwell, a Republican who narrowly lost the 2018 contest for Agriculture Commissioner to Democrat Nikki Fried, defeated opponent Matt Miller by nearly 19 percentage points on Tuesday.

A write-in candidate closed the property appraiser primary election to Republican voters only.

Caldwell also captured a race for Republican state committeeman, defeating Chris Crowley by eight percentage points.

Ken Wilkinson, who has led the property appraiser’s office for four decades, announced earlier this year that he was not seeking another term. Wilkinson threw his support behind Caldwell, a political consultant and private real-estate appraiser who represented northern Lee County in the House from 2010 to 2018.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.