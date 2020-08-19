Capitol Alliance Group bags $472K in Q2

Connect with us

The Capitol Alliance Group two-man lobbying firm brought in solid earnings in the second quarter of this year. But the haul was slightly less than the same time a year ago.

Capital Alliance Group garnered about $472,000 between April 1 and June 30. The firm run by Jeff Sharkey and Taylor Patrick Biehl pulled in about $262,000 in revenue for legislative work. The duo generated another $210,000 in executive branch work.

The total figure is down from Capitol Alliance Group’s take in the second quarter of 2019. The firm managed to rake in $490,000 a year ago.

The firm still 57 legislative clients in the second quarter of this year and 51 executive clients.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges in $10,000 increments to the Florida Lobbyist Registration and Compensation data base. Florida Politics uses the median number in each range to estimate total revenue for the quarter. The extremes show the firm made as little as $385,000, but may have made as much as $560,000 in the second quarter.

The Capitol Alliance Group’s highest paying client was the city of St. Petersburg, which paid $27,500 for legislative lobbying work.

Another eight clients each paid Capitol Alliance Group about $17,500 for lobbying services in the second quarter. The Florida Hemp Association was one of those clients. The hemp advocacy group has been a long-time client of Capitol Alliance Group.

Elon Musk‘s Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX along with his Tesla auto company, are other high-profile clients in the Capitol Alliance Group portfolio.

Quicken Loans and the Family of Companies along with the Leon County Commission are other standouts.

Many of those companies and organizations also appear on the firm’s executive client list.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

