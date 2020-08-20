Twitter won’t reinstate Laura Loomer’s account after history of hate speech

Twitter will not allow Laura Loomer back on their platform despite Loomer’s win Tuesday night in the Republican primary in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Loomer gained a following as a flamethrower on social media. She was eventually banned from multiple platforms — including Twitter, Facebook, Uber and others — after multiple anti-Muslim remarks.

Twitter, however, has routinely relaxed its enforcement rules for politicians and world leaders due to a desire to maintain a conversation on current affairs. That left Loomer and her supporters hopeful the platform would reverse its ban. Not so, according to POLITICO.

“The account owner you referenced was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules, and we do not plan to reverse that enforcement action,” a Twitter spokesperson told the outlet.

Loomer was banned from Twitter after attacking Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling Omar “anti-Jewish” and accusing her of supporting female genital mutilation.

Loomer has also called Islam a “cancer” and was banned from Uber and Lyft after complaining about Muslim drivers. Loomer said she wished for a “non Islamic form” of those services.

Loomer also supported Hallandale Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub after Lima-Taub claimed Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a Muslim, might “blow up Capitol Hill.”

Despite that hateful history, Loomer emerged from a six-person Republican field Tuesday, winning the GOP nomination in CD 21 with 43% of the vote. She also topped the GOP field in fundraising.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Loomer’s bid in the district, which encompasses his Mar-a-Lago home.

“Great going Laura,” Trump tweeted following her win Tuesday. “You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

Despite Trump’s claim, Loomer has virtually no chance against incumbent Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel.

Frankel easily emerged from a primary challenge Tuesday night. Democrats have a 17.5-point advantage over Republicans in terms of voter registration within the district. Frankel won reelection in 2016 by more than 25 points and ran unopposed in 2018.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Republican operative Roger Stone are also supporting Loomer.