‘The President attacked me’: Nikki Fried cashes in on Donald Trump’s denunciation

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, had a limited speaking role Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

But the first-term member of the Florida Cabinet is making it count, especially in light of President Donald Trump‘s denunciation of her and other speakers in a tandem “keynote speech” featuring other rising figures in the party.

Trump took task with what he called the “radical 17,” saying they held “far-left positions that are well outside of the mainstream.”

Fried, according to the President, is a gun-grabber just like the Democratic nominee.

She “opposes Second Amendment rights. It’s no wonder she supports Joe Biden, who says he will come for Americans’ guns,” the President blogged.

The Commissioner’s response, delivered in the form of a fundraising pitch from her “Florida Consumers First” political committee, is that the President “attacked” her.

“It’s time to fight back. When Trump attacked me, he attacked all of us — can you give $20.00, $40.00, or $60.00 to help us defend against his childish insults?”

The fundraising appeal from the Fried political committee comes at a time when fundraising has been sluggish for the political operation, with donors seemingly more focused on the 2020 primary slate.

In the first two weeks of August, the Florida Consumers First committee raised just over $10,000, with the last big week of fundraising coming in late June.

Florida Consumers First has roughly $875,000 on hand, with most donations of late being of the small dollar variety, which helps to support ongoing operations but won’t be enough for the commissioner’s next campaign.

What that campaign is, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

Fried is “looking at” a campaign against Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, she told a local Miami media outlet earlier this month.

While that is not the same as announcing a formal challenge, being willing to voice that publicly is a move forward for Fried, who has jousted with the Governor for months, with DeSantis successfully marginalizing her in terms of the executive branch coronavirus response.

Fried has not been shy about criticizing DeSantis. As the Biden campaign messages to Floridians, expect the commissioner to play a key role, dragging Trump and DeSantis in tandem and perhaps offering a preview of the 2022 action awaiting Sunshine State voters.