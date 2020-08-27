Lobbying compensation: Second quarter brings Anfield Consulting $520K

Tallahassee-based Anfield Consulting earned more than $500,000 during the second quarter, according to newly filed lobbying compensation reports.

Anfield generated about $520,000 in business between April 1 and June 30. The figure is a drop from the second quarter of last year, when the firm earned an estimated $855,000.

However, the legislative compensation report shows the firm still managed to draw 45 clients for legislative lobbying work while 43 clients hired Anfield for lobbying Florida’s governor and cabinet.

Anfield Consulting is comprised of four lobbyists including Albert Balido, Frank Bernardino, Edgar Fernandez and Natalie Schneider Fausel.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which they must report the exact amount of pay they received. Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay using the middle number of each range.

Compensation reports also list overall compensation ranges for the quarter. Per that line of the disclosure, the firm earned no less than $300,000 during Q2 and may have earned as much as $600,000.

Anfield rang up $390,000 in legislative contracts while another $130,000 was drawn from executive lobbying work.

While the revenues dipped for Anfield in the second quarter this year, the firm maintained a long-standing relationship with some of its biggest clients.

Jacksonville Electric Authority and engineering consulting firm WSP were Anfield’s two highest-paying customers on the legislative side of the ledger. Each paid the firm an estimated $35,000 for legislative lobbying work.

Another four clients paid Anfield $25,000 for legislative work. Among them were the Indian River County Commission, Polk County Commission, Florida Crystals Corp., and the Law Offices of Christopher Calkin.

Florida Crystals is a sugar and agricultural company based in Palm Beach County.

Many of the same clients that hired Anfield for legislative work also appeared on the firm’s executive branch lobbying sheet. Leading the way on that report were the county commissions for Indian River County and Polk County, both of which paid $15,000 for help in the executive branch last quarter.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state on a quarterly basis.

Firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 31. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2020 are due to the state on Nov. 14.