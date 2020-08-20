Innovation, passion earns Sachs Media a spot in PRNews ‘Elite Top 100’

Tallahassee-based Sachs Media has been named to inaugural “Elite Top 100” list of public relations firms in the U.S. by PRNews.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the most accomplished and respected firms in the country,” said Sachs Media CEO Ron Sachs, who founded the firm 25 years ago. “Our team is a work-family of innovative, passionate, and dedicated professionals and we are proud to have earned this Elite 100 status with some of the biggest and best firms in our industry nationwide.”

Sachs Media has worked on issues management and crisis communications in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors across the country. Clients include nonprofit organizations and associations; health care leaders; federal, state and local government agencies; and major corporations.

The firm has collected accolades for public relations campaigns throughout its history. Most recently it earned the top honor at the Florida Public Relations Association’s Golden Image Awards for its work on Rebuild Florida initiative, a Department of Economic Opportunity program to provide aid for homeowners, small businesses and communities affected by hurricanes.

Sachs Media has been an active player in The Process, creating campaigns on subjects ranging from price-gouging by boat towing and salvage companies, to preserving funding for children with disabilities.

In addition to its strategic work, the company also is known for creating fun projects and charitable work. Sachs Media staged a “funeral” through downtown Fernandina Beach when small businesses there were threatened by a proposed Walmart. They also made international news when they created aged photos to depict what famous people such as Elvis Presley, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon might look like today.

The company donated its services to begin Rebuild 850 after Hurricane Michael as well as to create a public service program, COVID Health Heroes. It focuses on showing children how to stop the spread of the disease while at school.

“I am so proud of our amazing team, which is so well-deserving of this prestigious honor,” said Michelle Ubben, president of Sachs Media. “Our No. 1 goal is to support our clients and help them overcome their most important and difficult challenges. Being named to this exceptional list confirms that we are making that goal a reality every day.”

Sachs Media is headquartered in the capital city with offices in Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Washington, D.C.