Richard Corcoran says no-show teachers could be fired by school districts

Florida’s Commissioner of Education said teachers who don’t show up to work due to virus concerns will get “terminated.”

Richard Corcoran, on Fox News Friday afternoon, laid down the law to potentially restive teachers in a four-minute segment with host Bill Hemmer.

Corcoran, appointed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, cheerfully noted that “Florida is a strong right to work state.”

“Any teacher that doesn’t show up to work … whatever that minimal 1%, 2% teachers that don’t show up … then they get terminated,” he added, with his voice raising an octave as he said the word terminated.

***Update – 4:50 p.m.*** Corcoran contacted Florida Politics to clarify that he does not have the power to fire teachers; if they are to be fired or “terminated” that would be a decision made by individual school superintendents.

Noting recent teacher pay raises, Corcoran said “we’re not having a problem recruiting teachers to come to sunny Florida.”

Corcoran was equally breezy about the current lawsuit from the Florida Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the Sunshine State. Arguments were heard this week, but a decision has yet to be rendered as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s a frivolous lawsuit … It’s an absolutely frivolous case,” Corcoran said, creating a narrative that school openings thus far have been seamless.

“We’ve already opened up over a third of our districts. We have 65% of parents and students who have chosen to be face to face with their instructors.”

“What’s even more enlightening,” the Commissioner added, “is 95-100% of teachers showed up on that first day. They want to be with their kids, they want to teach, they want have that interaction.”

Corcoran said “you have 28 districts, and almost half have 100% participation from teachers.”

The Commissioner’s words mirror at least some of the messaging from DeSantis, who has claimed that, despite qualms by union members and others vocal with their worries, teachers are “itching to get back.”

Just as Corcoran chose Fox News to make his case Friday, the Governor rehearsed his similar sentiments to the sympathetic ears of Fox and Friends.