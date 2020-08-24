Connect with us

As RNC launches, Rick Scott drives home the Donald Trump message

New COVID-19 hospitalizations falling sharply in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach counties
Sen. Rick Scott.

Senator drives home the President’s message.

on

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, though not speaking at the Republican National Convention, nonetheless is helping with messaging for the President’s reelection bid.

Ahead of a press call for the Donald Trump campaign Monday afternoon, Scott did a friendly interview with Stuart Varney at Fox Business, in which he revisited familiar themes about the stark difference between the incumbent and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Scott, a potential 2024 candidate who tailors his messaging to a national audience, can be seen in this role as Trump surrogate, but also establishing his own credibility on the right.

Trump, said Scott, “cared about the economy,” “clearly cares about law enforcement,” “he clearly cares about our military” and “cares about holding Communist China accountable.”

Scott believes, regarding the President, “what he’s doing or what he will do is exactly what America needs,” and the contrast is Joe Biden, “a puppet for the radical left.”

The Senator expressed excitement about the President’s reelection, contrasting non-politicians like himself and Trump to Biden, who has been in office for 50 years but who Scott claims hasn’t done anything.

“I won my race because I’m not a politician. President Trump won his race because he’s not a career politician,” Scott said.

Conversely, Biden’s “had 50 years to do something and he’s a career politician. We don’t want career politicians.”

Americans, said Scott, “don’t believe in Medicare for All” or “socialism or the Green New Deal” or in “free college tuition.”

“It sounds good,” Scott said, “but someone’s got to pay for this.”

The Republican National Convention will have a Florida feel, with several speakers confirmed from the Sunshine State.

Republican Party of Florida chair Joe Gruters, a state Senator from Sarasota, seconded the President’s renomination Monday morning.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Andrew Pollack speak Monday night. On Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, as will Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Tjb

    August 24, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Trump is not a career politician. He is a wannabe mob boss that only cares about himself. Regarding Rick Scott… tell me not, that he is aTrump puppet.

    Reply

