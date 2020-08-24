Fins up, masks up: Ron DeSantis backs Miami Dolphins’ plan for fans in the stands

Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing the Miami Dolphins’ plan to allow fans at the teams’ first home game of the 2020 season.

When the Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20, Hard Rock Stadium will have seats for 13,000 fans as officials continue aspirations to bring society back to normal. That’s less than 20% fan capacity, but 13,000 more than what teams in the other three major professional sports have allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this isn’t going to be people falling from the rafters here, but I think it is something that will give people a little hope,” DeSantis told reporters Monday.

Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said the team is developing new ways to maintain social distancing. Those include “touchless” metal detectors that allow fans to enter without removing phones or keys from their pockets, food ordering apps, limiting tailgating and ending alcohol sales at the start of the second half.

“If you are someone that doesn’t want to wear a mask, this isn’t the place for you this year,” Garfinkel said. “Don’t buy a ticket. Don’t come.”

The Dolphins — and the Jacksonville Jaguars — are among the handful of teams that will host fans at their home openers. Others, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, haven’t finalized plans to allow fans in stands.

Several teams describe their current situation as “fluid.” And even the Dolphins’ plans are fluid, Garfinkel suggested, dependent on outbreaks in the state.

“If they get a lot worse, it’s very conceivable we could have a situation later in the year where we don’t have fans at a game,” he said. “If they get markedly better, it’s possible we could move to half capacity.”

South Florida has been the state’s largest COVID-19 hotspot. A quarter of Florida’s 602,829 cases came from Miami-Dade County.

The county’s Mayor, Carlos Giménez, reminded people to remain vigilant as the season begins.

“Just because we’re looking at opening up other sectors of our community or other sectors of our economy here in Miami-Dade doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is over,” he said.

COVID-19 outbreaks subsided in May and favorable trends are returning this month. But during the pandemic’s summer resurgence across the Sunbelt, DeSantis blamed lax social distancing practices — and protesters and the media — for the resurgence.

In May, DeSantis publicly pitched sports teams to host their games in Florida. And this month, he’s pushed for college sports to restart.

The National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have hosted their season reboots at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando. But while those leagues are playing games in bubbles to limit outbreaks, the National Football League is taking Major League Baseball’s bubbleless route.

However, the MLB season hasn’t been smooth sailing. After the season’s first weekend, the Miami Marlins were the first team to experience an outbreak.

But as MLB is struggling to maintain its image even without fans, DeSantis pointed to Walt Disney World as evidence the Dolphins could sell some tickets. Taking the proper health precautions would allow society to continue reopening without sparking major outbreaks, he said, calling the Dolphins’ plan “limited” and “thorough.”

“To just say no, we’re not going to do anything, I don’t think that that’s a viable pathway for the state going forward,” he added.