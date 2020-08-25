Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting earns more than $3 million in Q2

Capital City Consulting cleared well over $3 million in lobbying fees last quarter, new compensation reports show.

CCC raked in $3.4 million between April 1 and June 30 across more than 300 contracts between the firm’s legislative and executive branch lobbying reports.

While the executive client sheet is longer, the bulk of CCC’s revenue was listed on its legislative lobbying report, which showed about $1.86 million in income. The firm earned another $1.52 million lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings from each of their principals in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which a firm must report the exact amount they received. Compensation reports also list overall compensation ranges for the quarter.

Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate earnings. Capital City Consulting could have as much as $4.82 million over the three-month stretch if they maxed out each contract.

The numbers are a year-over-year improvement for CCC. In the second quarter of 2019, Capital City and its team of 13 lobbyists who work on both the legislative and executive sides of the business managed to pull in an estimated $3.1 million in revenues with a top end of $4.3 million.

Capital City had two notable clients sitting at the top of its legislative compensation report: CVS Pharmacy Inc., and Florida Institute of Technology. Each paid $45,000 for legislative lobbying last quarter.

Another seven clients spent about $35,000 each, including the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Everglades Foundation and Melbourne Greyhound Park.

Another 20 Capital City contractors showed up in the $20,000 to $30,000 bracket on the legislative report. Some of those blue-chip customers included AT&T Services Inc. and Florida International University Foundation among others.

Capital City had a fairly industry-diverse list of clientele on the executive side. At the top of CCC’s executive compensation report were Accenture LLP and Tallahassee Retail Ventures, both of which paid $45,000 for the quarter.

A trio of clients were a rung below: Fort Knox Center Owner, Sellers Dorsey and Tetra Tech. Each paid CCC $35,000 in the second quarter.

When lobbying firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.

Firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 31. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2020 are due to the state on Nov. 14.