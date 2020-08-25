Connect with us

Did Donald Trump comments sabotage Florida vote by mail? Rick Scott hopes not

date 2020-08-25
In comments to ABC News Monday night, Sen. Rick Scott said he wasn’t sure if President Donald Trump‘s posture toward vote by mail hurt Florida’s operation.

But he hopes not.

The Senator, being interviewed by Tom Llamas as the Republican National Convention’s evening programming was set to begin, extolled the virtues of Florida’s VBM program, noting he won three times with it.

“I hope not, because we have mail-in ballots in Florida. It works. It’s worked and we’ve done it a long time. I’ve had three elections and we’ve clearly focused on it,” Scott said.

Scott’s comments are the latest endorsement of vote by mail by Florida Republicans, a rhetorical posture so pronounced that in his ritualized denunciations of the practice, President Trump has had to issue a ringing endorsement of Florida’s process.

“Absentee — like in Florida — absentee is good. But other than that, they’re very, very bad,” the President said Monday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Those comments followed on previous endorsements of Florida’s process, as reported by the News Service of Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted earlier this month, as primary voting by mail was proceeding. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA.”

In the 2020 August primary, vote by mail was the predominate mode for voters … and Democrats won the day.

Almost three in five of the roughly 2.3 million votes cast were by mail, and Democrats cast more than Republicans and voters without party affiliations did combined.

Though President Trump has extolled the Florida system, his condemnations of the practice are likely to be more remembered, with provocative tweets continuing to stand out.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

