Poll: Neither Floridians nor New Yorkers want Donald Trump as a neighbor

Floridians and New Yorkers have a lot of differing opinions, but polling says they have some commonalities, too, including a shared desire not to claim the President as a resident.

New surveys from Public Policy Polling, released Tuesday morning as the second day of the Republican National Convention got underway, show that New Yorkers are glad that Donald Trump moved, while Floridians aren’t thrilled by the 45th President’s new “home state.”

Three out of every five New York residents lament the President being from the Empire State, while three in ten are proud of the President’s roots. A solid majority (53%) are glad Trump says Florida is home now, while 22% wish the President still felt at home in New York.

Even of the subset of New York voters (32%) who claimed to have voted for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016, deep ambivalence reigns regarding whether they want Trump to stress his Empire State roots. Just 50% want Trump to say he’s a New Yorker.

The Sunshine State, where voters went for Trump in 2016, is not particularly bullish on the President next door either.

A full 47% of Floridians are “ashamed” Trump calls Florida home, while just 42% are “proud.”

Only 37% of them want Trump to say he lives in Florida, while 47% would rather he renounce in-state residency and go back to the Big Apple.

The splits largely, though not exclusively, hew to party lines and candidate identification.

Of those who say they voted for Trump in 2016, 7% are ashamed the President lives in the state, while 5% of self-professed former Secretary of State Clinton voters are proud Trump calls Florida home.

A full 15% of those Floridians who voted for Trump in 2016 claim they would prefer the President move back to New York, while 8% of those who claimed Clinton votes in 2016 embrace the President as a Florida man.

PPP also surveyed the Presidential race, and its head to head polling shows Biden up over Trump, 48% to 44%, a number consistent with public polling in recent weeks.

From the pollster: PPP surveyed 1,029 New York voters on August 21st and 22nd with a margin of error of +/-3.1%. Full results here. PPP surveyed 671 Florida voters on August 21st and 22nd with a margin of error of +/-3.8%. Full results here.