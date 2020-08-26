Marco Rubio slams Joe Biden as weak, wrong on China

Four more years for President Donald Trump, urged Sen. Marco Rubio Tuesday night at the RNC, because his opponent would sell America out to China.

That was the hard hitting message from the senior Senator from Florida, the current acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rubio critiqued Biden’s foresight, or lack thereof, on the China question.

“Joe Biden said they would not steal our manufacturing jobs or become an economic competitor. Joe Biden was wrong,” Rubio said.

“Millions of American businesses, jobs, factories were destroyed.”

“Donald Trump,” Rubio said, “is the first President not just to punish China but to bring back American manufacturing and American jobs.”

“Joe Biden isn’t strong enough to take on China,” Rubio said. “And Joe Biden has no plan to deal with China.”

“The damage we do to our country may be irreversible,” the Senator noted, if Biden was elected.

These talking points should sound familiar, as Rubio has staunchly opposed the communist regime in Beijing and pilloried Biden for being too feckless for the job.

Rubio believes the choice between Biden and Trump is of generational importance, and has advanced theories that Biden isn’t “strong enough” to stand up to the institutional left at home or abroad.

The Senator trafficked in the narrative that Biden may be suffering “memory loss” this summer, in response to the Democratic nominee not being able to remember if he had anything to do with action against former Gen. Michael Flynn.

“I think ultimately, if all this proves to be true, then there’s really only two things to conclude from it. Either A, he’s suffering from severe memory loss, or B, he’s not being honest, he’s lying. So, we’ll find out soon enough when the Judiciary Committee does its investigation right in front of the American people.”

“What that applies to beyond that, we’ll find out during the campaign,” the Senator added.