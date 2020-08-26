Marco Rubio slams Joe Biden as weak, wrong on China

Four more years for President Donald Trump, urged Sen. Marco Rubio Tuesday night at the RNC, because his opponent would sell America out to China.
That was the hard hitting message from the senior Senator from Florida, the current acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Rubio critiqued Biden’s foresight, or lack thereof, on the China question.
“Joe Biden said they would not steal our manufacturing jobs or become an economic competitor. Joe Biden was wrong,” Rubio said.
“Millions of American businesses, jobs, factories were destroyed.”
“Donald Trump,” Rubio said, “is the first President not just to punish China but to bring back American manufacturing and American jobs.”
“Joe Biden isn’t strong enough to take on China,” Rubio said. “And Joe Biden has no plan to deal with China.”
“The damage we do to our country may be irreversible,” the Senator noted, if Biden was elected.
These talking points should sound familiar, as Rubio has staunchly opposed the communist regime in Beijing and pilloried Biden for being too feckless for the job.
Rubio believes the choice between Biden and Trump is of generational importance, and has advanced theories that Biden isn’t “strong enough” to stand up to the institutional left at home or abroad.
The Senator trafficked in the narrative that Biden may be suffering “memory loss” this summer, in response to the Democratic nominee not being able to remember if he had anything to do with action against former Gen. Michael Flynn.
“I think ultimately, if all this proves to be true, then there’s really only two things to conclude from it. Either A, he’s suffering from severe memory loss, or B, he’s not being honest, he’s lying. So, we’ll find out soon enough when the Judiciary Committee does its investigation right in front of the American people.”
“What that applies to beyond that, we’ll find out during the campaign,” the Senator added.
Robert Dunn
August 25, 2020 at 9:26 pm
If Joe Biden is elected President America will be on fire…..only Biden won’t send federal officers.
Democrat Convention? All you heard at the Democrat convention was how horrible the American people are and how we must change. They bash President Trump constantly and that’s about it for the convention. What you did NOT hear is anyone speaks of their platform of the Democrat party. Seems odd, doesn’t it? It is so bad they must talk about anything else but what they’re going to do. Not a word of the unrest in Democrat-controlled cities across the country. The fact Democrats are trying to sell Biden & Harris as moderates show what they’re afraid of.
Biden stated he’s going to “transform America” If you vote for Joe Biden it will be for a far-left platform. Biden has stated he is a” progressive,” he must follow the radical left’s agenda or he won’t get the support (and he is) of Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Karen Bass (Leader Congressional Black Caucus), llhan Omar, Elizabeth Warren, Val Demings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Valerie Jarrett,. Rashida Talib, Stacy Abrams, Ayanna Pressley, Sheila Jackson Lee, Maxine Waters, Pramila Jayapal. (This is the core of the socialist’s wing of the Democrat party) and is firmly in charge, not old, confused Joe Biden. Biden will be a puppet to Kamala Harris and those mentioned above.
Biden / Harris Platform & Goals:(Do you know?)
Socialist llhan Omar stated recently, she will support Biden who has “one of the most progressive platforms in the history of the Democrat party.”
*Citizenship for 20 to 50 million illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients, and their families with a cost of billions to taxpayers.
*De-fund Police. Kamala Harris called it “re-imagine law enforcement” in the senate. Biden recently stated he was in favor, quote “redirecting law enforcement finds.” Police funds will be distributed to other programs. If Biden is elected you will see de-funding law enforcement countrywide.
*Free Healthcare for Illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients (taxpayer-funded with one estimate at 52 trillion)
*Massive tax increases. Biden has stated he will raise taxes to over 71 trillion. With his platform, he will have to.
*Sanctuary Cities & States. Biden & Harris supports sanctuary cities.
*Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Green new deal.(which would create massive unemployment, 100,000 jobs estimated in the transportation industry alone.) Biden & Harris support.
*Reparations for the race’s harmed by Caucasians. Biden & Kamala Harris committed to Al Sharpton to support Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations bill in the House. Basically a tax will be levied on all Caucasians in America. (you can’t make this stuff up)
*De-fund & terminate border patrol & ICE. Funds used for other programs. * Climate Change: Biden climate change plan will cost trillions of tax dollars & jobs.
*The Second Amendment will be under attack even more under Biden. Biden stated, “Beto O’Rourke will be his gun Czar,” Hell yeah I’m coming for your guns.”
*Ending of all private / employer-based health care. “Medicare for all”, Feds run everything. This is Kamala Harris’s baby. Kiss goodbye to your healthcare plan if Biden/Harris wins.
*Illegal Aliens eligible for welfare & food stamps. (Elizabeth Warren’s plan adopted) Endorsed by Biden & Harris.
*Free college for all, including illegal aliens (taxpayer-funded with estimates in the billions). Bernie Sanders’s plan adopted. *Decriminalization of illegal entry into our country immediately.
*Open Borders.
*End all deportations of illegal aliens immediately, if you get here, you stay. Bernie’s website calls it a “moratorium” on deportations.
*Drivers Licenses for illegal aliens (already happening in states with Democrat leadership. Biden & Harris endorsed
*Destruction and erasing our history. Democrats want to make this election all about President Trump. NOT their platform & Goals for obvious