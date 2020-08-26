Charlie Crist adds two staffers to CD 13 campaign staff, leading to all-female senior staff

In a nod to Women’s Equality Day this year, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday a sweeping round of new campaign hires, all of whom are women who will serve in senior rolls.

The Crist campaign’s entire senior staff is led by women.

Crist was first elected to Florida’s 13th Congressional District in Pinellas County in 2016.

Amina Spahic is joining the campaign as press secretary. Spahic was previously Michele Rayner’s campaign manager, a Democrat who won an open primary for Florida House District 70 in the Tampa Bay area.

Mhariel Summers will serve as the campaign’s Black engagement coordinator, working to turn out the Black vote in Pinellas County.

“Congressman Crist is an ally to women; it’s reflected in how he votes, the issues he champions, and in his team,” Summers said. “I am excited to be joining the campaign, there’s never been a more important time to get out and vote!”

“We are excited to expand our team by bringing on a powerhouse group of women that will lead to the Congressman’s reelection this November,” said Crist Campaign Manager Sydney Throop. “Congressman Crist represents a diverse community in District 13 and this team reflects it.”

Crist faces Republican Anna Paulina Luna in the Nov. 3 General Election. While he’s a heavy favorite in the race, Luna presents a formidable challenge.

She won a hotly contested Republican candidate, beating out establishment favorite Amanda Makki. Luna was seen as the more conservative, Trump-friendly candidate in the race. Trump endorsed her shortly after her primary victory last week.

Staffing women in key campaign roles, could help soften the imagery of a White man running against a Latina woman.

Crist touts his policies, largely aligned with the Democratic Party platform, supporting women’s reproductive rights and support for the Violence Against Women Act.

The district favors Democrats with nearly 27,000 more registered voters than Republicans. It also went for Hillary Clinton by one point over President Donald Trump in 2016, the first election after the district was redrawn to include some more liberal parts of Pinellas County including downtown St. Petersburg and south St. Pete.

The district includes much central and south Pinellas County.