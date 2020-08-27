Ashley Moody says Donald Trump makes moms feel safe

Donald Trump‘s down in polls behind Joe Biden, with women breaking for the Democrat in Florida and elsewhere.

Florida’s Attorney General doesn’t believe that will hold when the votes are counted, however, as the President makes moms feel safe.

Ashley Moody, booked Thursday afternoon on “After the Bell” on the Fox Business Network, discounted polling that showed Biden up 53% to 43% among likely female voters in Florida.

“Elections will come down to the gut feelings of moms,” Moody said, hearkening back to her own 2018 campaign as an example of how that works.

“When I ran for Attorney General,” Moody said, “I knew what needed to be done in terms of law and order.”

“But the things I talked about,” Moody added, “are the things that are going to affect my children.”

“Moms want to know, number one, that there is going to be safety, security, and stability for their children, to grow up in a community that feels safe,” Moody said.

The AG posited “that’s what this convention has done such a good job at, reinforcing what moms need to know, first and foremost, that communities and children are going to be safe places.”

Moody asserts a vast contrast between the Republican National Convention and the messaging in the Democratic National Convention the week before, with “detailed facts” compared to what Democrats had to offer.

“It was singing, dancing, criticizing, a lot of criticizing this President and calling him names, criticizing this country,” Moody, a former Democrat herself, lamented.

Ultimately, the AG expects the law and order argument to prevail with moms and others.

“Just this week, we had at a police station, rioters with boards and rebar and quik-dry cement try to trap police officers in precinct while other rioters tried to start a fire,” Moody said, expressing confidence that voters trust Trump, under whose watch these events are happening, to fix the problem.