Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott says 'quite a few' Floridians died from COVID-19 ... but at least we aren't New York

Federal Headlines

DOJ seeks data on care home deaths in 4 Democrat-led states
Rick Scott in Washington DC.

Federal

Rick Scott says ‘quite a few’ Floridians died from COVID-19 … but at least we aren’t New York

“Well, we clearly, we unfortunately have had quite a few people die….”

on

Sen. Rick Scott, on Fox Business Thursday afternoon, says that while “quite a few” Floridians have died during the COVID-19 epidemic, at least the state isn’t New York.

“Well, we clearly, we unfortunately have had quite a few people die, but we haven’t had the problems New York has had where we had the Governor sit up there and send COVID patients to a nursing home,” Scott said during After the Bell.

Indeed, there have been a lot of COVID-19 deaths, but not as many in Florida as New York.

Official tabulations have the number at 10,868 as of Thursday morning, far below New York’s cumulative death toll of 32,499.

Scott, who has not been particularly close to Gov. Ron DeSantis, likewise has clashed with New York’s Democratic Governor, Andrew Cuomo, a friction that perhaps informed his decision to carry a narrative that DeSantis has trafficked throughout the coronavirus spring and summer.

The Cuomo/DeSantis back and forth is well-documented.

The Governor spent much of the spring crowing about how Florida escaped the fatal fate of New Yorkers, many of whom died from the virus, but by the middle of June the optics had shifted, and New York was preparing to quarantine arriving Floridians along with those from other hotspot states.

DeSantis’ biting rejoinder was that if they were to be quarantined, it shouldn’t be in New York nursing homes.

The quarantine was imposed days later, and the starch had gone out of the Governor’s attacks.

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do,” the Governor said about the decision, adding that he didn’t want to quarantine New Yorkers earlier in the year, but he had to.

The Scott/Cuomo dynamic has likewise been one of parrying via live microphones at press conferences.

Scott’s position is that New York seeks federal bailout money because of bad budget bets in the past, not current needs.  Cuomo has said that Scott was “playing the American people” by making those arguments.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    August 27, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    He’d be singing a different tune if one of the “quite a few” was his mother, father, wife or one of his kids or grandkids. Seems like “quite a few” is still acceptable in trump/scott land.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Floridians on unemployment may see a $300 bump in weekly benefits