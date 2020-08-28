Connect with us

Marco Rubio: Media, politicians cower from 'terror of the mob'

Rick Scott says Rand Paul mob confrontation is a product of 'Joe Biden's America'
Do reporters, politicians fear violent protesters? Senator contends so.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday again turned his attention to violence in American streets, with Kenosha’s conflagration after police shot a man the latest example of the “rage that we have seen throughout this year of trials.”

That rage, he said, manifests through mob violence. And he holds public officials and the working press responsible for not calling the carnage out for what it is, he said in a self-produced video.

“Many in government reluctantly and timidly condemn these rioters because they fear tarnishing peaceful protesters. And many major news organizations downplay the terror of the mob because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

The Senator went on to describe “local authorities, afraid of the mob,” with the narrative creating a destabilization not novel to the violence in Kenosha.

“The day belonged to the protesters who were demanding justice. The night belonged to the vandals, arsonists, looters, and a destructive cycle was underway,” Rubio said.

The Senator acknowledged “the long-standing and simmering view in the African-American community that black men are targeted by law enforcement, often with deadly results,” but said that should be “addressed through reforms that make everyone safer, not riots.”

The Senator has touched on these themes with regularity since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, including this week, when he said that Democrats “don’t want to be seen” opposing the protesters, because of potential ideological overlap.

“I don’t have an answer to it,” Rubio said, “except to say they think or suspect the ideology of some of those people who are out there doing this aligns with theirs. They don’t want to be seen as taking them on.”

Rubio’s position is similar to that of Sen. Rick Scott, who said Tuesday that Democrats won’t take on the protesters because the party wants their votes.

