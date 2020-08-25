Rick Scott says Democrats count on votes from violent protesters

U.S. Senator Rick Scott doesn’t think Democrats have any reason to come out against violent protesters, because the protesters are the Democratic base.

Scott, appearing Tuesday on the Fox News radio program “The Guy Benson Show,” said that Democrats, including nominee Joe Biden, can’t speak out.

“The Democrat Party, and Biden is the leader, a puppet for the radical left. They cannot take a chance that the radical left won’t show up to vote for them,” Scott said Tuesday.

“They’re not going to call them out for burning police precincts. They’re not going to call them out for violence,” the Senator added.

“If you look at what the Democrats do, they immediately say ‘oh the police are wrong.’ Let’s get the facts.”

Scott addressed violence, including in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the latest example of police shooting a Black man.

“Going out there and burning up car dealerships and burning up furniture stores and all this violence, we’ve got to stop this,” Scott said. “And the Democrats, they’re not going to stop it.”

“They’re relying on them, hoping they’re going to get the vote out.”

Scott went on to say that for Democrats, “everything is about an election.”

“Everything they do now is how do they get the votes to win the Presidency, get control of the Senate, and implement the radical left agenda,” Scott said.

For Scott, the law and order rhetoric has been a familiar play in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the catalyst for a long summer of low-grade insurrections in cities across the country.

Earlier this summer, he advocated for federal forces to be on the streets of cities impacted by rioting.

In addition to advocating for aggressive responses against violent protesters, Scott has been critical of calls to “defund the police.”

“The single most ridiculous and irresponsible policy idea that has been suggested in my lifetime can be summed up in three words: ‘Defund the police.’ And yet, it is actually being discussed and debated as if there are pros and cons to it by those on the Left. There are no ‘pros’ to defunding the police. There are no coherent arguments for this lunacy,” Scott wrote in the Washington Examiner earlier this summer.