Florida college scholarships make a lasting difference, especially during pandemic

The Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) and the Florida Independent College Fund have distributed $90,000 in college scholarships to 30 students in need across the state.

The scholarships, made possible through a grant from the National Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) and the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment, were given to students who are low-income, minorities, first generation of their family in college and/or new U.S. citizens.

“Especially during this critical time of COVID-19, every dollar helps students pursue their dreams of higher education and moves them one step closer to their career,” said Bob Boyd, ICUF president and CEO. “We want to help break down barriers to a quality higher education, and these scholarships make a real difference in the lives of each of these students. We appreciate the partnership with CIC and UPS to help us provide this funding to students at Florida’s independent colleges and universities”

ICUF represents 30 nonprofit, accredited institutions across the state that serve more than 158,000 students per year. More than half of students enrolled are minorities, and half of the students enrolled come from families with an annual household income of less than $60,000. ICUF colleges in Florida that received CIC/UPS scholarships this year for their students include Bethune-Cookman University, the University of Miami, Stetson University, St. Thomas University and more.

“Independent colleges and universities in this country are remarkably effective at educating and graduating low-income and first-generation students in less time, with less student debt,” said Richard Ekman, president of CIC, which works with associations of independent colleges across the nation. “Helping these students afford a private college education is a truly critical need in our society, and it is rewarding to be a partner with the UPS Foundation and ICUF and the Florida Independent College Fund as we help to support deserving students.”

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.5 million in student scholarships to make independent colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students. Since the program began, the CIC/UPS scholarship has made a college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first-generation and minority students.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to work with CIC to provide scholarships for students at independent colleges and universities,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of the UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”