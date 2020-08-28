COVID-19 cases continue to trickle in at Pinellas County Schools

With the first week of school wrapped up in Pinellas County, nine schools have now reported cases of COVID-19 among students or staff.

Two more schools reported cases Thursday, according to Pinellas County Schools’ daily COVID-19 report released Friday.

At least 12 classes have now been quarantined.

One student tested positive at Bear Creek Elementary, prompting one class to quarantine for two weeks. A staff member tested positive at Fuguitt Elementary School, but no quarantines were needed in that case.

Of the nine schools affected, six have issued quarantines.

The Pinellas County Schools district has not yet released its Friday report.

Whether the cases will result in widespread outbreaks will become clear in the coming days and weeks.

Another staff member at the Walter Pownall Service Center also tested positive on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported at that facility this week to four.

Northeast High School, the Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter, Carwise Middle, Osceola Middle School and Pinellas Park Elementary have also issued quarantines this week. Clearwater High School and North Shore Elementary have also had cases, but quarantines were not necessary because the patients self-isolated before school began.

The latest report comes a day after Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson vacated an automatic stay on his ruling finding Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran‘s Executive Order forcing schools to open in-person learning five days a week or risk losing state funding unconstitutional. The Florida Education Association filed the lawsuit arguing the order ignored local safety precautions districts may need to take. The state immediately filed an intent to appeal the ruling, triggering a stay.

Now, the state could again appeal Dodson’s ruling overturning the stay, meaning the battle continues.