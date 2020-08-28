Connect with us

Wilton Simpson gets boost from medical marijuana firms

Wilton Simpson gets boost from medical marijuana firms

The contributions included $75,000 from Trulieve and $25,000 from Surterra Florida.

A political committee led by incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, collected $150,000 during a recent one-week period, with much of the money coming from medical-marijuana operators, according to a newly filed finance report.

Simpson’s Jobs for Florida committee received the money from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. The contributions included $75,000 from Trulieve, Inc., and $25,000 from Surterra Florida, LLC, both medical-marijuana firms.

The other $50,000 came from American Flood Action PC, a political committee funded by North Carolina executive Jay Faison, records show.

In early August, Simpson’s committee also received $15,000 from the medical-marijuana firm Curaleaf Florida, LLC.

Simpson, who is slated to become Senate President in November, is leading efforts this year to elect Republicans to the Senate.

Republished with permission of The News Service of Florida.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

