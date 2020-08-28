Wilton Simpson gets boost from medical marijuana firms

A political committee led by incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, collected $150,000 during a recent one-week period, with much of the money coming from medical-marijuana operators, according to a newly filed finance report.

Simpson’s Jobs for Florida committee received the money from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. The contributions included $75,000 from Trulieve, Inc., and $25,000 from Surterra Florida, LLC, both medical-marijuana firms.

The other $50,000 came from American Flood Action PC, a political committee funded by North Carolina executive Jay Faison, records show.

In early August, Simpson’s committee also received $15,000 from the medical-marijuana firm Curaleaf Florida, LLC.

Simpson, who is slated to become Senate President in November, is leading efforts this year to elect Republicans to the Senate.

___

Republished with permission of The News Service of Florida.