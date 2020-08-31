Personnel note: Abby Vail joins Ballard Partners’ new Financial Services Group

Ballard Partners on Monday announced another big get for its new Financial Services Group.

Abby Vail, the former Chief of Staff at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, is joining the firm. In her new role she will advise Ballard Partners’ clients on all aspects of the financial services industry including insurance, banking, consumer finance, securities and fintech.

Vail has more than 15 years of government affairs experience in both the legislative and executive branches of government.

Her most recent accomplishment was the successful push for the Financial Technology Regulatory Sandbox bill in the 2020 Legislative Session. She also served as the Office of Financial Regulation’s representative in the American Consumer Financial Innovation Network.

Her hire comes a week after Ballard Partners announced it was bringing on former Florida CFO Jeff Atwater to lead the division.

The firm has also tapped former World Bank executive Oscar Chemerinski, and former U.S. Senate Appropriations staffer Rebecca Benn to round out the Financial Services Group’s roster.

“With the addition of its newest group members, our firm’s Financial Services Group brings exceptional expertise and broad reach in assisting our firm’s clients in this global industry,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s President and founder.

Atwater, a former Senate President, also praised the additions.

“Abby’s most recent experience overseeing the regulation of Florida’s financial industry will make her an invaluable asset to our firm’s clients,” he said. “We are also proud to be adding Oscar Chemerinski and Rebecca Benn to the firm’s Financial Services Group.”