Florida’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate falls below 5% again

For the second Friday in a row, state health officials reported a testing positivity rate below 5%, according to Saturday’s COVID-19 report.

Outside of those two days, the last time Florida recorded a positivity rate was mid-June, when outbreaks began to grow across the state. In the second half of May, the positivity rate remained below 3%.

Ten percent is the state’s self-imposed target threshold, but some medical experts have pointed to 5% as when services like schools could start reopening.

Despite the low 4.97% positivity rate, the seven-day positivity rate average remained 5.85%. Out the exiting end of the rolling seven-day window was the 4.93% positivity rate from Aug. 21.

Since Friday’s report, the Department of Health diagnosed 3,197 residents and non-residents confirmed positive from morning to morning. For all-day Friday, the state diagnosed 3,207 positive residents, who had a median age of 43.

Overall, 619,003 individuals have tested positive in Florida. Of those, 612,206 are residents.

And 1,249 people have now died in Florida, including 11,105 residents. DOH confirmed 149 resident fatalities since its previous report and removed one resident death from its logs. The department also raised the tally for non-resident deaths by two.

Earlier this month, officials counted a record 276 dead residents in one day. Since then, daily deaths have been declining.

Even though the positivity rate shows favorable signs, Gov. Ron DeSantis has stopped emphasizing the rate and is instead pointing to emergency department metrics. Emergency department visits and the statewide hospital census, DeSantis says, offer realtime data and aren’t contingent on reporting from private testing labs.

The week of July 5 saw 6,255 emergency department visits with flu-like illnesses and 15,999 for illnesses like COVID-19. For the week of Aug. 16, six weeks later, those visits dropped to 2,001 and 4,097 respectively.

Overall, 38,314 Floridians have been hospitalized, an increase of 285 since Friday’s report. But the Agency for Health Care Administration reports that 3,810 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, down 185 from 24 hours earlier and the lowest since the agency began reporting that metric.

DOH has received results from 4.6 million Floridians and 19,000 non-residents tested for the virus. Among those tested were 72,577 individuals tested Friday.

As schools reopen, DOH is tracking cases in the state’s youth. But the department hasn’t updated the report since Wednesday.

That followed the department removing a separate report on schools and higher education institutions Tuesday, according to the Florida Times-Union, after leaving it began publishing versions of it daily over the weekend prior.

As of Wednesday, 48,928 Floridians 17 or younger have tested positive, 611 have been hospitalized and eight have died. The youngest person to die in Florida was a 6-year-old Hillsborough County girl whose death the state reported on Friday.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran‘s school reopening order is back in effect after an appeals court Friday reinstituted a stay on a lower court’s ruling. Several more school districts will reopen Monday using reopening orders approved the Department of Education.

_____

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up-to-date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, consider a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.