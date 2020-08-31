Connect with us

Florida Democrats relaunch website with focus on voter organization

The Florida Democratic Party on Monday relaunched its website, which focuses on organizing voters ahead of the 2020 election.

“We are so proud of this new website. This project was a long time in the making, and will be more critical to our efforts now as we campaign during the age of COVID-19,” said FDP chair Terrie Rizzo.

“Our website will be a one-stop-shop for any Floridian to become more educated on their candidates, to register to vote, to enroll in vote-by-mail, to get involved in party efforts, and to take advantage of the tools and resources we offer for candidates, campaign staffers, and volunteers. With the launch of this new website, we are renewing our focus on a faster, more secure and more reliable experience.”

In addition to a sleek new design, party leaders say the new FloridaDems.org provides a portal to a map tracking every Democratic grassroots organizing event in the state.

It also provides access to voter registration, vote-by-mail ballot requests and ballot recommendation tools for voters based upon their street address. Those can be found under a “Get Involved” link on the home page.

In an effort to provide a lifeline to voters fearful of disenfranchisement, there’s also voter assistance resources available, including access to a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week phone line to the Florida Democratic Party Voter Protection Team.

For candidates running for office, there’s a toolbox including a digital campaign plan generator and resources for Democratic seeking office, all available in the “Run For Office” link. There’s also a section showcasing all Democratic candidates for state and federal office, connections to county Democratic leaders and links to social media for statewide Democratic caucuses.

And for grassroots organizers, there’s access to extensive lists of active phone banks, as well as a catalog of recorded webinars and workshops on effective organizing. For professionals in Democratic politics, there’s also a database of resumes that campaigns can turn to find talent within the state.

The mobile-friendly website has accessibility styling with tools for those with visual impairments, color blindness or dyslexia. It also translates into Spanish or Creole.

International visitors will be directed to special resources for Democrats abroad.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

