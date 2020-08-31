Ana Maria Rodriguez enters SD 39 General Election with more than $500K banked

Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is beginning the General Election with more than $500,000 on hand as she pursues the Senate District 39 seat.

Rodriguez and Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández are both seeking a shift to the Senate after one full term in the House. Fernández has nearly $250,000 on hand heading into the General Election. That’s a hefty sum but less than half of Rodriguez’s total.

Rodriguez added only $3,500 in the most recent reporting period, covering Aug. 15-21. That’s according to the first fundraising reports filed since the Aug. 18 Primary Election concluded.

Fernández secured the Democratic nomination in that race, defeating Daniel Horton-Diaz. Rodriguez faced no opposition on the Republican side.

Rodriguez holds nearly $180,000 in her campaign account. Her political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government, retains another $327,000. Rodriguez has led the field in overall fundraising so far, thanks to multiple assists from Senate leadership.

Fernández has fared better in the fundraising game in recent months. He added $7,500 in the most recent period — topping Rodriguez in that span — but still trails his Republican rival overall.

Fernández holds around $88,000 in his campaign account. Florida Future, a political committee backing his bid, is sitting on another $161,000.

Senate Democrats have also fully backed Fernández.

Non-party affiliated candidate Celso Alfonso has also qualified for the contest. Alfonso has put in a $2,000 loan but has raised no outside money and is sitting on less than $800.

The SD 39 contest is set up to be one of the biggest contests in the state this cycle. GOP Sen. Anitere Flores is term-limited and Democrats have a slight voter registration advantage in the district. That’s given Democrats hope they could steal the seat from Republicans and cut into the 23-17 GOP majority in the Senate.

Rodriguez is vacating her House District 105 seat to compete in the SD 39 race, while Fernández leaves open the House District 114 seat.

The district covers all of Monroe County and part of southern Miami-Dade County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 28 deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21.