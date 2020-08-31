White House advisor downplays benefits of testing asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Following last week’s emphasis on getting life and the economy in Florida back to normal, Gov. Ron DeSantis started this week off with a message that suggested monitoring asymptomatic COVID-19 is not the state’s priority going forward.

Monday morning’s roundtable, billed as a discussion on reopening schools, covered a range of testing- and reopening-related efforts. Taking a primary role alongside DeSantis during the panel was Dr. Scott Atlas, a recent appointee to the White House Coronavirus Task Force who has been a frequent Fox News guest and critical of lockdowns.

Atlas and DeSantis’ tour of Florida — with afternoon stops planned in The Villages and Tampa — come on the eve of the six-month mark of known COVID-19 cases in Florida.

During the Tallahassee press conference, Atlas railed against the “sloppy thinking” regarding longterm virus consequences that led the Big Ten collegiate sports conference to suspend its fall season. Neither should public policy’s role be to “just eliminate COVID-19 infection at all costs,” he added.

And with more classrooms reopening Monday, he hoped to assuage fears about sending children to in-person classes. Outbreaks in schools will happen, he said, but spread among low-risk children would do little to spread it to adults, a drum DeSantis has beaten for weeks.

“We are the only country of our peer nations in the Western world who are this hysterical about opening schools,” Atlas said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health removed three daily reports on childcare facilities, schools and higher education institutions from its archives, after it began publishing versions of it daily over the weekend prior.

“We’ve been months and months of this where people will try to spin things in a conspiratorial way,” DeSantis said.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who at the roundtable made his first public appearance in months, said releasing that report was an accident and that DOH is still making improvements to it.

The Governor offered his input for what a final version of that report should look like, including a split between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases at those institutions.

“I think that needs to be in there because I think these cases get spun as if they’re clinically significant,” DeSantis said. “Can you imagine if we carpet-bombed every school, K through 12, for flu tests? How many influenza positive tests would we have?”

Where the state’s daily COVID-19 reports make no distinction between symptomatic cases and the large share of asymptomatic cases, Atlas and DeSantis made clear that the state and medical field were focused on limiting symptomatic cases rather than tracking down all asymptomatic cases.

“We really have to be careful about testing, and I think the CDC guideline now is very clear that asymptomatic people, that’s not a priority for a test,” Atlas said.

Anyone may get a test, he stressed, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines outline there should be a rationale for getting a test.

“There must be a prioritization because we need to use the testing not to lock down to society,” Atlas said. “We need to have the testing result in something very positive, and that is decreasing deaths.”

Added Atlas: “You’re locking up healthy, asymptomatic people who are the bulk of the workforce here, and that is really a very harmful policy, and that is an inappropriate policy.”

Following the press conference, DeSantis’ spokesman Fred Piccolo fought back questions that the state is following a policy of herd immunity, but he said he wouldn’t dispute that “don’t sweat testing” is a valid interpretation of the state’s message.

“I don’t think anybody’s saying it’s OK to get sick,” Piccolo said. “You can’t have people not going to Disney and not going to the beaches because they’re afraid they’re going to catch corona. Everybody’s afraid they’re going to catch corona.”

And like Atlas said reopening classrooms would lead to outbreaks, Piccolo deferred to the White House task force advisor.

“If you’re going to spread it, I agree that kids congregating in bars is going to be an inevitability that’s going to cause spread, but if you’re going to spread it, you spread it amongst that age group,” he added. “You’re not going to have a lot of symptomatic spread.”

As COVID-19 outbreaks began to surge again in May and June, the median age of new infections plummeted from the 50s and 60s to the low and mid 30s. At the time, DeSantis attributed that spread to “some erosion in the social distancing” among young adults.

Following the summer Sunbelt COVID-19 resurgence, Florida began reporting back-to-back days of record confirmed fatalities. On the deadliest day of the pandemic in Florida, at least 180 died with the virus.

Daily testing in Florida peaked near 100,000 individuals tested in July. Fewer people are testing positive now, and Atlas dispelled fears the government was trying to suppress testing. Instead he attributed the fall in testing to fewer people getting sick.

“There is no effort to reduce testing, in fact, the Trump administration has the most massive testing capacity in the world by multiples, and we are wanting to increase the testing,” Atlas said.