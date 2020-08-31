Lobbying Compensation: Lewis Longman & Walker earns $280K in Q2

Lewis Longman & Walker collected an estimated $280,000 in lobbying fees last quarter, new compensation reports show.

The team of Lori Killinger, Natalie Kato, Kasey Lewis, Terry Lewis, James Linn and Martin Lyon represented more than two dozen clients during the April 1 through June 30 reporting period, earning $140,000 in the Legislature and the same amount lobbying the executive branch.

Lewis Longman & Walker new earnings reports show a slight improvement over the same quarter last year, when the firm recorded an estimated $275,000 in pay.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which they must report the exact amount of pay they received. Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay using the middle number of each range.

Lewis Longman & Walker’s legislative compensation report shows a half dozen clients that paid an estimated $15,000 apiece, including the Florida Association of Mitigation Bankers, Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Florida Association of Special Districts, Florida Manufactured Housing Association, Minto Communities and the Seminole Improvement District.

The remainder of the firm’s paid legislative contracts measured in at the $5,000 level. Among that crowd were some household names, such as RaceTrac and Airbnb.

Lewis Longman & Walker’s executive compensation report mirrored the legislative one, with the same half-dozen clients sharing the top spot in the $10,000 to $20,000 pay range.

Lobbying firms also include overall income ranges on their reports. Lewis Longman & Walker’s reports show it pulled in no less than $200,000 last quarter and may have earned as much as $440,000.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state on a quarterly basis.

Firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 31. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2020 are due to the state on Nov. 14.