Gov. DeSantis says replacement for departed DEO head Ken Lawson could be named Tuesday

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Tampa Monday that a replacement could be named as soon as Tuesday for Florida Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson. And that “things needed to change” in the troubled department.

Lawson submitted his resignation Monday, ending a tenure made complicated by the surge of unemployment claims starting in March.

Lawson said he was moving forward and turning the page.

“In the spirit of moving forward and turning the page, I have resigned from DEO. However, it has been my great honor to serve and to work with each of you. I am extremely grateful for the dedication and focus that you all have given to the people of Florida,” Lawson wrote in an email to staff.

With his resignation, Lawson ends what was an embattled tenure as the state’s chief jobs official.

DeSantis sidelined Lawson this spring after COVID-19-related closures brought the economy to its knees and record-breaking joblessness buckled the state’s unemployment compensation system, CONNECT.

In comments to media Monday, the Governor criticized the “difficult system” Lawson administered, crediting Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter with “getting it going.”

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians, a number that eventually surpassed 1 million, were met with a website that locked them out of applications and glitches that made the process unnavigable.

Responding to the crisis, DeSantis left Lawson nominally in place. However, Satter was charged with rehabbing the failed website.

While some had called for Lawson’s ouster, including Sen. Janet Cruz who Lawson stood up for a town hall meeting in early April, others worried Lawson was taking the fall for an overall administrative failure.

Lawson reportedly warned early in DeSantis’ administration that the more than $70 million unemployment website was inadequate.

DeSantis has since pegged blame for the failed system on his predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, for creating a system that was designed to fail. DeSantis likened the website to a “jalopy in the Daytona 500.” And an Inspector General inquiry into site procurement continues.

To get the system up to snuff, DeSantis’ administration had to fork over upwards of $100 million in no-bid contracts to expand capacity on the website.

POLITICO reported Lawson has been looking for new positions in recent weeks.

Lawson’s former position also handles workforce development, economic incentives and some housing matters. But the unemployment issue will be his legacy at DEO.

Lawson served on DeSantis’ transition team. He also worked in Scott’s administration as CEO of VISIT FLORIDA and secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

It’s unclear what Lawson’s next move is. But the Governor’s next move is imminent.