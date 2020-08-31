‘I am frustrated’: Tallahassee Mayor says investigation into self-defense incident is ongoing

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey in a video Monday said that the man who drew a gun after being assaulted by protesters is still being investigated.

Notably, the Mayor’s remarks come less than 24 hours after the Tallahassee Police Department and State Attorney’s office determined the man was “under attack” and “acted lawfully.”

“Like many of you I am frustrated with the fact that we had a fight break out and a gun drawn in our streets this past weekend and no charges have been brought,” Dailey wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to hear that the State Attorney’s Office is still investigating the incident.”

Like many of you I am frustrated with the fact that we had a fight break out and a gun drawn in our streets this past weekend and no charges have been brought. I am glad to hear that the State Attorney’s Office is still investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/ju2oX74aJO — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) August 31, 2020

The assault took place Saturday outside of the Florida Historic Capitol Building during a non-permitted Black Lives Matter protest. In a statement released Sunday by TPD, investigators detailed the incident and released security footage of the assault.

TPD said the man, whose name has not been released, was there documenting the event.

“That individual was pushed from behind by a white protester, which led to a physical altercation between the individual and several other white males,” TPD said. “During the altercation, the individual was knocked to the ground. He got back to his feet and brandished a gun.”

The man was taken into custody after the assault.

Saturday’s protest was organized by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee. It was held to demand justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23.

TCAC claimed the man’s actions were a show of “white supremacist aggression” in the hours after the incident.

“We will not be threatened by white supremacist or police terrorism,” the group tweeted. “We will be back in the streets.”

Dailey acknowledged that a conversation on social justice form is overdue in his announcement. Meanwhile, he asked residents to bring “common sense back to the streets.”

“I’m also asking you to take a deep breath,” he said, adding: “We are all feeling the pressure. We are all tense.”