Jacksonville Teamsters say local UPS center ‘abusing’ workers

Flanked by local activists and some politicians Monday, leaders of the Teamsters United Local 512 in Jacksonville leveled a list of grievances against the First Coast distribution center for United Parcel Service.

Dave Schneider, UPS delivery driver and elected shop steward of the Jacksonville Teamsters, held a news conference on the steps of City Hall where he blasted working conditions at the shipping company. He said the delivery service has been threatening, intimidating and harassing Jacksonville workers into working 60-hour work weeks and overtime since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

“Frankly, we want an end to the abuse for essential workers making critical deliveries during this pandemic,” Schneider said. “UPS package drivers have been forced to work dangerously long overtime hours up to the 60-hour-a-week maximum set by the Department of Transportation.”

Schneider said the conditions are likely present at UPS operations across the country. But he said he’s specifically targeting the UPS distribution center on Pritchard Road in Jacksonville. He said, “We want these eighteenth century, barbaric working conditions to end.”

That center has been in an ongoing expansion for years and received some tax breaks from the city of Jacksonville.

There are about 2,500 workers at the Jacksonville distribution center where UPS officials have said they would hire another 250 as expansion continues at the Northeast Florida facility in the next five years. It is the third largest ground hub for the company in the United States.

A UPS spokesperson said the company was preparing a response to the claims Monday.

In the past few years, the Jacksonville UPS distribution center has received more than $6 million in tax breaks and incentives to expand the facility. Schneider said he held Monday’s press conference outside City Hall with the hope of convincing city leaders to put pressure on UPS to ease up on workers.

Jacksonville City Council Member Garrett Dennis said he supports the Teamsters. Dennis, who was at the news conference, said the city has some leverage.

“We just recently gave UPS some [tax] incentive money. So, if we’re giving companies money, we have to hold those companies accountable,” Dennis said.

“We still have audit ability … . We still have things we can do to hold UPS accountable,” Dennis said. “We still have oversight on every single dollar that comes from the city.”

Other political leaders backing the union’s claims included Tammyette Thomas who is the Democratic candidate for House District 15. She’s running against Republican Wyman Duggan.

Jacksonville City Council District 4 candidate Nicole Hamm was also on hand for the Teamsters’ news conference. Hamm is facing Republican Kevin Carrico in the race for that Special Election to be decided in November.

But local civic activists were on hand to lend support to the Teamsters’ cause, too. Ben Frazier, organizer of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said there’ll be more community pressure on Jacksonville’s UPS distribution center if complaints of worker abuse continue.

“Make no mistake about it, we will not stand idly by while UPS mistreats and abuses the American worker … . We will march against you. We will demonstrate against you. We will protest against you until you make this right,” said Frazier, who was key in helping to organize several protests against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in late spring and early summer.