Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Patrick Henry brings $36K in cash to rematch with Elizabeth Fetterhoff

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

In HD 30, Bob Cortes holds campaign cash advantage over Joy Goff-Marcil
Rep. Patrick Henry, D-Daytona Beach, during the House Oversight, Transparency & Administration Subcommittee meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (Photo by Phil Sears)

Headlines

Patrick Henry brings $36K in cash to rematch with Elizabeth Fetterhoff

But she’s got nearly four times that amount.

on

Patrick Henry begins his General Election rematch with Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff with $36,364 in his pocket.

But the former Democratic lawmaker now faces an incumbent with money in the bank. Fetterhoff, a DeLand Republican, avoided any primary and boasts $138,063 in cash on hand.

Fetterhoff won her House District 26 seat in 2018 by a razor-thin 61-vote margin. That came after a legally required manual recount to confirm her 0.1-percentage-point margin of victory.

Henry previously held the seat, which he won over Michael Cantu in 2016, narrowly beating him by 0.8% of the vote in the primary. Henry that year fended off a Democratic primary challenge from Percy Williamson.

Fetterhoff, who previously worked as an aide for the late Sen. Dorothy Hukill, faced off with Cantu in 2018 as well before taking a successful shot at Henry in the general. And this year, she won the GOP nod without opposition, allowing her to save her money before the November race, which should be one of the hottest of the cycle.

This year, Henry had to earn the Democratic nomination by fending off a primary challenge from Evans Smith. He did so handily, winning more than 64% of the vote.

But the race did chip into his financial resources. Through Aug. 31, he poured $30,242 into the race while Smith dumped $22,256 on the contest.

At least that leaves Henry with a fresh boost in name recognition, on top of any leftover goodwill from his win in 2016 and his close loss in 2018.

But Fetterhoff hasn’t been sitting on her hands, either. The Republican incumbent has spent $46,224 since February of last year. That includes $15,127 she’d paid out just since July as she prepares to run for a second term.

Fetterhoff’s political committee, United For Florida’s Future, also has $17,321 in cash available to spend.

Meanwhile, Henry chairs his own committee, Florida’s 99 United, which holds about $3,316 in the bank.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests he will extend eviction moratorium for fifth consecutive time