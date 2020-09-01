Eight more Pinellas classrooms quarantined after COVID-19 cases

With schools now in their second week of in-person learning, the Pinellas County Schools district now has 13 schools with reported cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 report reflecting reported cases from the previous day showed an additional eight classrooms at three schools have now had to quarantine.

Two staff members tested positive at Clearwater Intermediate School resulting in four classroom quarantines.

One student tested positive at Boca Ciega High School, resulting in three classroom quarantines and one student tested positive at Pinellas Park Elementary resulting in one classroom quarantine.

Pinellas Park Elementary previously had reported cases of COVID-19 among staff or students.

Four other schools also reported cases, but no quarantines were required, suggesting the positive individuals either had not yet been on campus or did not have direct contact with others.

Those schools include Pinellas Park High School where one employee tested positive, Bardmoor Elementary with one positive employee, Ozona Elementary with one positive employee and Largo High School with one student who tested positive.

Eight of the 12 schools with reported cases have issued quarantines so far.

Another three staff members at the Walter Pownall Service Center, a district facility without students, tested positive. The new cases bring the total number of affected employees there to eight.

The district did not specify how quarantine were being handled at Walter Pownall, but indicating they were following guidance from the Department of Health.

Whether the cases will result in widespread outbreaks will become clear in the coming days and weeks. The virus typically has a two-week incubation period. With schools having been in session just over a week, and considering testing turnaround can take two to five days or more, initial spread may not yet be clear.

Other schools affected so far include:

— Northeast High School

— Clearwater High School – No quarantines

— Carwise Middle School – No quarantines

— Shore Acres Elementary – No quarantines

— Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter

— Bardmoor Elementary School – No quarantines