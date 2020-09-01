Connect with us

'Civil unrest' prompts state of emergency, curfew order in Leon County

Law enforcement requested the curfew in response to local protests.

Leon County Chairman Bryan Desloge declared a state of emergency in Leon County on Tuesday and issued a curfew citing “civil unrest.”

The curfew begins Sept. 2 and is in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m until Sept. 8. It makes several exceptions including for those commuting to work and seeking veterinary or medical services. Those in violation are punishable under law.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil requested the curfew in an effort to prevent further violence and unrest.

“While we respect the right of individuals to peacefully protest, our first obligation remains ensuring the safety of our community,” Desloge said in a statement.

The proclamation cites an incident that occurred Saturday when a man who was attacked during a Black Lives Matter protest drew a firearm on protesters.

Tallahassee police and the State Attorney’s office first deemed the unnamed man’s response lawful. The following day, however, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said an investigation is ongoing.

While the proclamation says the protests have been “mostly peaceful in nature”, it also says the protestors have not always coordinated with law enforcement.

Additionally, it advises that law enforcement is aware that persons are requesting funds, people and equipment to respond to future threats, which may escalate future interactions.

“Law enforcement resources may not be immediately available to respond and intercede in a manner that would prevent escalating physical violence and the risk of bodily harm that may occur at impromptu protests,” the proclamation reads.

Saturday’s non-permitted protest was organized by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee. On Twitter, the group says they are dedicated to “fighting for peace, justice, and equality through direct action.”

 They claimed the incident was a show of “white supremacist aggression” and vowed to return to the streets.

 

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

