Marie Woodson is cash leader heading into HD 101 General Election

Woodson will be the favorite to take the seat on Nov. 3.

Democratic candidate Marie Woodson will enter the General Election contest as the clear money leader as she seeks to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones.

Woodson won a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 18. She took 37% of the vote, topping West Park Vice Mayor Brian C. Johnson and Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed.

Woodson carries forward less than $18,000 into the General Election against Republican candidate Vinny Parlatore. Parlatore, a former member of the Air Force, holds around $300.

That disparity will likely only grow as the General Election moves forward. Woodson’s fundraising advantage is understated by looking at her cash on hand alone. Woodson was forced to burn through much of her cash during the Primary Election, while Parlatore was unopposed on the Republican side.

In total, Woodson has raised nearly $104,000 while chipping in $8,000 in loans as well. Parlatore has raised less than $1,000 — not even 1% of Woodson’s total in outside contributions — while adding just over $2,200 in loans.

That margin is not surprising when looking at the voter demographics of the district, which covers portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach. Democrats have a more than 44-point advantage in voter registration over Republicans. That gives Woodson a far bigger donor base to pull from.

She hasn’t yet begun fundraising in earnest following her primary win. According to the latest fundraising reports filed with the Division of Elections, Woodson raised just $100 from Aug. 14-21. Parlatore showed no contributions during the period.

Jones is departing the seat due to term limits after serving eight years in the House. He won a primary last month in the Senate District 35 contest and is favored to win that seat in November.

Woodson is a 35-year veteran of Miami-Dade County government who previously served as a public administrator for the county.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

