2020 presidential election debate moderators, schedule released

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Wednesday announced who will be the 2020 presidential election debate moderators.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be held at the Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. The moderator is FOX News anchor Chris Wallace.

The Vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

The second presidential debate, a town hall meeting, will take place Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. It will be moderated by C-SPAN Networks Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor Steve Scully.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be moderated by NBC News White House Correspondent and Weekend Today Co-Anchor Kristen Welker.

CPD is a non-partisan commission co-chaired by Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., Dorothy S. Ridings and Kenneth Wollack.

“We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the General Election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates,” the trio said in a news release. “Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics.”

All four debates will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET without commercial breaks.