EMILY’s List backs Tracey Kagan, Julie Jenkins and Linda Thompson Gonzalez in House contests

EMILY’s List — a national organization aimed at helping elect Democratic women who support abortion rights — is endorsing three more House candidates in races throughout the state.

The group is backing Tracey Kagan in House District 29, Julie Jenkins in House District 60 and Linda Thompson Gonzalez in House District 93. All three are Democrats challenging Republican incumbents.

Stephanie Schriock, President of EMILY’s List, announced the new endorsements in a Thursday statement.

“EMILY’s List is thrilled to endorse three more women for the Florida Legislature who will put the needs of working families first and take decisive action on critical issues like health care, funding for public education, and reproductive freedom,” Schriock said.

“These EMILY’s List-endorsed women are up to the task of stopping the dangerous agenda of Florida Republicans. We are proud to support their bids for the Legislature, and continue building the bench for the next generation of progressive women leaders across the state.”

Kagan, Jenkins and Thompson Gonzalez are all facing a money gap in their respective contests.

Kagan is battling Republican Rep. Scott Plakon for the second straight cycle. The 2018 version of the matchup saw Plakon eke out a win with 51% of the vote.

Jenkins is looking to unseat GOP Rep. Jackie Toledo in HD 60. Toledo also won narrowly in 2018 — earning 52% of the vote — against Democrat Debra Bellanti. Toledo first won the seat in 2016.

In HD 93, Thompson Gonzalez is challenging Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca. The incumbent holds a nearly $200,000 money advantage as of Aug. 21. LaMarca won the seat in 2018 by 7 percentage points.

The three Democratic challengers add to a long list of EMILY’s List-endorsed candidates running for the state Legislature this year.

The group has backed Reps. Joy Goff-Marcil, Geraldine Thompson, Anna Eskamani, Jennifer Webb, Delores Hogan Johnson, Cindy Polo and Dotie Joseph in their respective reelection bids.

EMILY’s List is also backing Senate candidates Loranne Ausley, Patricia Sigman and Tina Polsky, as well as House candidates Allison Tant, Kayser Enneking, Kelly Skidmore, Felicia Robinson, Robin Bartleman, Maureen Porras and Franccesca Cesti-Browne as they seek seats held by Republicans.