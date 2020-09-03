Personnel note: Douglas Knox, Laura Lenhart join GrayRobinson

GrayRobinson expanded its presence in the Tampa Bay region Thursday with a pair of new hires.

The firm is bringing on Douglas Knox as Of Counsel and Laura Lenhart as a government consultant. Both will be based out of GrayRobinson’s Tampa office.

“We are excited to have two new professionals join our team in Tampa,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “Doug, a double Gator grad, brings a great deal of experience in commercial litigation and business transactions. Laura has tremendous experience in health care, telecommunication, and economic development issues, and great connections in and around the Tampa Bay region and in Tallahassee. We are honored to welcome Doug and Laura to the GrayRobinson family.”

GrayRobinson Tampa Managing Shareholder Fred Schrils added, “We are glad to have Doug and Laura joining us in our Tampa office. Doug and Laura have the knowledge, trusted experience, and passion to deliver winning results for our clients. We look forward to having them on our growing GrayRobinson team.”

Knox’s experience spans franchising, business transactions, regulatory compliance, and other areas of risk management. He joins GrayRobinson’s corporate and litigation practices, where he will focus his practice on representing franchise companies, financial institutions, and others in a wide range of complex commercial litigation and business transactions.

“I am excited to join the talented team at GrayRobinson and bring the positive values and ideals the firm embodies to my clients and my practice,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to grow my practice with autonomy while having access to the invaluable resources GrayRobinson offers.”

Lenhart has more than a decade of experience lobbying for and against issues at the state level as well as tracking legislation, and researching and interpreting rules and regulations.

The Florida State University alumna joins the firm’s government affairs and lobbying practice.

“I’m thrilled to be joining GrayRobinson’s government affairs team under the leadership of Dean Cannon,” Lenhart said. “GrayRobinson has such a unique and vibrant firm culture; I’m excited to be a part of it and have the opportunity to provide our lobbying clients with a physical presence in the Tampa area.”

GrayRobinson’s hiring announcement comes shortly after the firm announced promotions for more than a dozen of its lawyers and lobbyists at offices across the state and at its Washington branch.