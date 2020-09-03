Connect with us

APolitical

Duke Energy cutting electric rates in 2021

APolitical Headlines

Supreme Court refuses to drop bar exam requirement

APolitical

Duke Energy cutting electric rates in 2021

Customers will be paying less on their power bill come New Year’s.

on

Duke Energy customers will be paying less on their power bill come New Year’s.

The utility company announced Thursday that the typical residential customer will see residential rates drop 2.8% next year, which translates to about $3.63 a month in savings for customers who use 1,000 kWh of electricity, though the company said the actual impact will vary depending on several factors.

Commercial and industrial customers, meanwhile, will see bill impacts ranging from a 6.6% decrease to a 1.1% increase.

Duke Energy said the cut is a result of lower storm cost recovery and fuel charges. The rates will also account for Duke’s investments into grid reliability which it said will reduce the number and duration of power outages, and DEF’s annual capacity, energy conservation, storm protection plan and environmental compliance clause costs.

“In 2021, Duke Energy Florida is bringing new services and technologies to our customers while lowering costs and keeping residential rates for electricity lower than the national average,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. “While our customers’ bills are decreasing, we know some of them continue to face financial hardships. We’re providing enhanced care and expanded assistance for those impacted by the pandemic.”

In the rate announcement, Duke Energy offered a refresher on the bill assistance and payment plans it has implemented for Floridians feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has rolled out an online tool where customers can enter into an extended payment arrangement. Duke Energy is also waiving fees for credit and debit card payments and providing professional guidance for small business customers on how they can avoid a high utility bill when they reopen.

For customers who need additional assistance, Duke Energy recommends visiting the Energy Neighbor Fund webpage to learn how community agencies can help pay energy bills.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Dane Eagle selected next DEO executive director