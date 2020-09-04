Gwen Graham makes fundraising pitch for Duval Clerk of Courts hopeful Jimmy Midyette

A 2018 candidate for Governor is lending her imprimatur to a Democrat looking to flip the currently GOP-controlled Duval County Clerk of Courts’ office.

On Friday, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham authored a lengthy fundraising pitch for Jimmy Midyette, a local attorney and LGBT activist running this year.

“As Democrats in Florida prepare to evict the worst president in a generation from the White House, we can’t forget critical down-ballot races that will make important statements about our values as Democrats,” Graham asserted, before outlining a few policy proposals from the Democratic nominee.

“In his campaign, Jimmy has promised to deliver critical services for returning citizens to help them become voting citizens. He will use technology to expand access to justice throughout Duval County. He will reopen the courthouse wedding chapel long closed due to bigotry and indifference.”

The courthouse wedding ceremonies were ceased by the current Clerk of Courts Ronnie Fussell when same-sex marriage became the law of the land. His claim was that the department needed to cut costs.

Graham’s pitch hinted at the difficulties Democrats have had countywide, despite a numerical registration advantage.

“We know this election won’t be easy to win. But let’s remember that three Democratic candidates won Duval County in November 2018, Democrats had a huge turnout advantage in the August primary election, and even the national news is taking notice of how competitive Jacksonville has become.”

Midyette is facing Jody Phillips, Fussell’s longtime friend, and current assistant. Phillips survived a three-way Republican primary with the backing of Jacksonville’s political establishment, with his campaign depicting him as a “true conservative” candidate.

Phillips has proved to be a robust fundraiser, bringing in nearly $171,000 ahead of the primary.

However, he has roughly $5,000 of that sum on hand as of most recent filings to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office, so he will have to replenish that war chest.

Midyette, who has raised nearly $69,000 in the campaign, has roughly $58,000 of that on hand. Unlike Phillips, he didn’t have a primary opponent.