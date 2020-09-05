Matt Gaetz, Nikki Fried skirmish about wars, foreign and domestic

Have America’s endless foreign wars or the Donald Trump administration been more destructive to the United States’ position?

That’s the issue Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz skirmished about Saturday.

Gaetz, a Republican from Fort Walton Beach, did not mention Fried in a tweet supportive of the President Saturday morning.

Responding to a Michael McFaul tweet wondering how the President could continue to serve as Commander in Chief in the wake of reported comments that he called troops “suckers and losers,” Gaetz noted that Trump, unlike many of his immediate predecessors, has avoided launching new military adventures.

Gaetz said Trump “is the first POTUS since [Ronald] Reagan not to start a new war. Many in the Pentagon, Congress & military industrial complex hate him for it. They use endless wars to drive profit as we spill the blood of our best patriots. Trump honors troops by honoring their lives.”

Fried, a South Florida Democrat, sidestepped Gaetz’s formulation about “endless wars” to make a larger point about what she perceives to be the President’s destabilizing influence on the domestic front.

“How about the war Donald Trump has started on American soil in our communities? His war will be more costly and attempts to destroy what our troops have fought for.”

The Commissioner used two hashtags, “#wagthedog” and “#ourbrandiscrisis,” to denote that Gaetz, in her view, is distracting from the larger point.

Thus far, Gaetz has yet to respond, and he likewise has yet to respond to our question about the exchange.

The Gaetz/Fried sparring is relatively new and, despite the shared affinity of the two for cannabis reform, unsurprising in this context.

The Congressman is a staunch advocate of Trump and his reelection, and Fried has likewise been an enthusiastic advocate for Joe Biden.

Each spoke at their party’s respective nominating conventions last month. Gaetz gave a solo speech at the Republican National Convention. Fried was part of a group oration at the Democratic event.