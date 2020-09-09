Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.9.20

Breaking overnight — “Florida approved to begin paying extra $300 to unemployed Floridians” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Ron DeSantis announced Florida is now technologically able to begin paying the Federal Lost Wages Assistance program benefits to eligible Floridians. The LWA program will offer an additional $300 every week for eligible Floridians who are currently receiving unemployment benefits. To qualify for the federal boost, the claimant must be currently receiving at least $100 weekly in an approved Reemployment Assistance program. Claimants must also be able to certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19. Eligible Floridians will receive the additional dollars without any secondary applications, similar to the COVID-19 stimulus checks. Thnnouncement said the benefits would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Also breaking overnight — “AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness” via Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press — In a statement, the company said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow a review of safety data.” AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.” The health news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom. An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

Chris Latvala still recovering in hospital with COVID-19 — Latvala remains hospitalized with COVID-19 at Largo Medical Center in Pinellas County. He messaged us on Tuesday with an update: “Still hurting but still fighting through. I am in good hands here. The doctors and nurses who are working through this pandemic are simply amazing,” Latvala first tested positive on Aug. 29. This is the second time he’s been hospitalized with the virus. Latvala has been self-isolating, when not in the hospital, since Aug. 26. His bout has reinvigorating calls for residents to mask up. “This pandemic is not over but we will get through it. Keep wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently,” he wrote on Facebook.

An update about one of ‘burn’s favorite people — Caitlin Murray named regional VP at NAMIC — Murray will be joining the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) as their regional vice president for the Southeast. Murray, picked as one of the 30 under 30 rising stars in Florida politics, will be returning from D.C. where she was working at the U.S. Department of Transportation. She previously worked as the Director of Government Affairs for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, handling oversight of the agency’s government relations in both the Cabinet and Legislature. A graduate of Florida State University, Murray has built a solid political resume through working with Fowler White Boggs, the Republican Party of Florida, the Dorothy Hukill for Senate campaign, and for GOP Sens. Jeff Brandes and JD Alexander.

Campaign ads rarely have director commentaries or special features, but Rep. Loranne Ausley’s new spot has both.

Ad producer Kevin Cate of CATECOMM released a companion video breaking down how his team filmed the ad safely.

“This behind the scenes video is pretty unique. First, the concept is big — using triathlon training to tell a story about public service, grit, and leadership. To do that visually we used our new Rialto Extension System for the Sony Venice and some drone footage. For the soundtrack, we worked with some incredible artists and designers at the Hit House,” he said.

“Oh yeah, it was all filmed during a COVID-19 pandemic.”

It helps that most the ad has a small cast — except for a few brief shots, Ausley is alone on screen. Still, a professional ad shoot requires lots of crew.

CATECOMM outfitted workers with masks, checked temperatures, only served individually wrapped snacks and even had an oxygen level monitor on set.

“We filmed this commercial and a few others over a couple of days, with a few extras, and four crew members. And nobody got sick. So, yes, it can be done,” Cate said.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

—@RealDonaldTrump: Sleepy Joe Biden has pledged to ABOLISH Suburban Communities as they currently exist by reinstating [Barack] Obama’s radical AFFH Regulation. There goes Suburbia!

—@JoeBiden: Just months ago, Donald Trump was planning to allow oil and gas drilling off the coast of Florida. Now, with 56 days until the election, he conveniently says that he changed his mind. Unbelievable. You don’t have to guess where I stand: I oppose new offshore drilling.

—@SenBillNelson: Here we go with another election year Trump head fake on offshore oil drilling near Florida! We will not be safe until Congress passes a permanent ban on drilling off Florida’s coast … legislation @JoeBiden will support.

—@Poniewozik: I don’t want to diminish “How will networks cover incomplete results election night?” because it’s serious. But it also seems simple? Networks don’t call states their desks are not certain of. So if many states require days of counting, we’d just see a lot of blank map, right?

—@Gangrey: Why does anyone who has been alive longer than 3.8 years give any credence whatsoever to polling in the presidential race?

— THE MODELS —

To get a reasonable idea of how the presidential race is playing out, state polling is the way to go — particularly in battleground states like Florida. These outlets offer a poll of polls, gauging how Trump or Biden are doing in select areas, then averaging the polls to get a general idea of who leads who nationwide. Sunburn will be updating these forecasts as they come in:

CNN poll of polls : As of Sept. 2, the CNN average gives Biden a 51% chance of winning, with Trump at 43%.

FiveThirtyEight.com : FiveThirtyEight simulated the election 40,000 times, to get a glimpse at who wins most often. Out of a sample of 100 outcomes, there is a reasonable idea of the range of scenarios. Out of those hundred representative scenarios, Trump wins 28, while Biden wins 72. Based mostly on state polls, and combined with demographics, economic and other data, they run a new forecast every day there is a poll released. FiveThirtyEight also ranked individual states by the likelihood of delivering a decisive vote for the winning candidate in the Electoral College: Pennsylvania leads with 31%, while Florida comes in second with 16.4%. Other states include Wisconsin (7.2%) Minnesota (7%), Michigan (6.8%), Arizona (6.3%) and North Carolina (6%).

PredictIt: The PredictIt trading market has Biden in the lead, at $0.58 a share, with Trump priced at $0.44.

Real Clear Politics: In polling top battleground states, the RCP average gives Biden a 49.9% likelihood of winning, with Trump getting 42.8%. Every poll used in the RCP model has Biden up from anywhere between 4 and 15 points.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Donald Trump expands ban on new Florida offshore drilling sites” via David Smiley, Alex Harris and Alex Daugherty of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump brushed back critics of his record on the environment in the crucial swing state of Florida Tuesday during a visit to Palm Beach County by signing a presidential order that extends and expands a ban on drilling off the state’s coastline. The order extends by 10 years the life of a moratorium that prohibited drilling in federal waters off Florida’s Gulf Coast until 2022. He said it also expanded the ban to include the Atlantic coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. “Thanks to my administration’s pro-American energy policies, we can take this step and the next step while remaining the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world,” Trump said, appearing at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum.

“Joe Biden to unveil offshoring plan as Trump’s edge on economy dims” via Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg — Biden is launching a new push on economic issues as polls show voters beginning to trust his approach to reverse the job losses and manufacturing contraction brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden opens the new front with a campaign trip to Michigan on Wednesday, a must-win state that Democrats just barely lost in 2016. There he’ll unveil a new policy aimed at tackling offshoring — the practice of U.S. companies basing some operations in lower-tax countries — and hammer at what he sees as Trump’s broken promises on improving U.S. manufacturing and reducing offshoring, senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan said. “Offshoring, outsourcing, Buy American. These are areas where Donald Trump’s record has not been remotely matched by the reality,” he said.

“Trump employs images of violence as political fuel for reelection fight” via Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Trump has reverted to using graphic depictions of violence as a centerpiece of his reelection campaign strategy, using his Twitter account, his stump speech and even the White House podium as platforms for amplifying domestic conflict. His 2016 focus on radical Islamist terrorism and undocumented-immigrant crime, which he credited with helping him win the Republican nomination, has been replaced by warnings of new threats as he elevates gruesome images of Black-on-White crime, street fights involving his supporters and police-misconduct unrest nationwide. The pattern continued over the holiday weekend, when he tweeted a video of a melee in Texas between protesters and security officers during an event for a Trump-affiliated group and two celebratory videos of a protester in Portland, Ore., with his feet on fire.

“Poll: Trump and Biden are tied in battleground Florida” via Mark Murray of NBC News — Trump and Biden are deadlocked in the battleground of Florida eight weeks before Election Day, with ballots being mailed to state voters later this month, according to a new poll. Trump and Biden both get the support of 48 percent of likely voters, with the president ahead among Latinos in the state, and Biden doing better with seniors than Hillary Clinton did four years ago. Among a wider universe of all registered voters, it’s Trump 48 percent, Biden 47 percent. Also, the poll shows Trump leading on which candidate would better handle the economy, while Biden has the advantage over the coronavirus and race relations. “It’s not unusual for Florida to be this close,” says Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey.

“There are promising signs everywhere. Yet Florida Dems remain ‘terrified.’” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO — Biden has a marginal lead over Trump in polls here. Last month, for the first time in at least a decade, more Florida Democrats cast primary election ballots than Republicans. Democrats also dominated voting by mail and became competitive in several red districts where they didn’t have a prayer before. Yet for all of those promising signs, they’re haunted by the uneasy feeling that Trump will win anyway in November. Unexpectedly close losses in 2014, 2016 and 2018 will do that to a party. The last election was particularly cruel for Florida Democrats, whose gubernatorial and Senate candidates lost by less than a percentage point after holding large leads in polls before Election Day, including Andrew Gillum.

“’What do we do?’: Trump gains rattle Miami Dems” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO Florida — The basic electoral math in Florida looks something like this: Democrats roll up their votes in South Florida and Miami-Dade County, Republicans pad their numbers in the north and statewide races are decided in the Interstate 4 Corridor in between. This year, however, the I-4 Corridor is taking a back seat in some of those calculations. Trump’s campaign and Republicans are making inroads in Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous, forcing the Biden campaign to scramble in response to the threat to the wellspring of Democratic voters.

“Biden is struggling to win Miami Latinos, new poll finds. Will it cost him Florida?” via David Smiley of the Miami Herald — Four years after getting trounced in Miami-Dade County by Clinton, Trump has increased his odds of victory in his must-win home state on Nov. 3 by improving his standing in Florida’s most populous county, according to a poll by Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald. The poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Biden 38% to 55% in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races. That 17-point deficit is well outside the poll’s 4.4 percentage point margin of error. But Trump doesn’t need to win Miami-Dade. He just needs to do better in the Democratic-leaning county to offset possible losses in other parts of Florida.

—“Biden bringing in more Florida staff with Alan Williams, Alison Berke Morano” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Gun group goes after Trump on guns, health care, virus” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, an organization backed by former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, announced it is launching three new commercials on television in Tampa and Orlando and statewide in Florida as digital ads. The commercials go after Trump on guns, yes, but also on health care and coronavirus response. The ads are being produced in partnership with Priorities USA, the Democratic political action committee. The campaign is spending $4 million on TV ads to run in Orlando and Tampa, and $2 million on digital ads to run statewide in Florida. One 30-second spot, “Check,” is about mostly guns.

To watch “Check,” click on the image below:

“The left secretly preps for MAGA violence after Election Day” via Sam Stein of The Daily Beast — Last week, a coalition of leading progressive groups gathered on Zoom to begin organizing for what they envision as the post-Election Day political apocalypse scenario. Put together by the Fight Back Table, the meeting dealt with the operational demands expected if the November election ends without a clear outcome or with a Biden win that Trump refuses to recognize. Sources familiar with the discussions described them as serious with a modestly panicked undertone. A smaller FBT session last fall had talked about postelection planning, but those discussions were tabled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time they were bringing the matter to the 50-plus organizations that make up the coalition. To formalize the effort, they gave it a name: the “Democracy Defense Nerve Center.”

— AD WATCH —

“Great American comeback or fresh start: Trump, Biden release dueling Florida ads” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Trump’s 30-second spot “Great American Comeback” touts the 1.4 million new jobs created in August as evidence that the President has turned things around from the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus crisis. The commercial contends Biden wants to go back to economic shutdowns seen this spring, charging that he’ll destroy businesses and cost jobs. Biden’s 60-second spot “Fresh Start” charges Trump has failed to address the coronavirus crisis and other issues including the racial unrest. It declares “We’ve had four years of a President who brings out the worst in America.” Trump’s “Great American Comeback” is launching this week on local broadcast television in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and nationally on cable TV.

To watch the ads, click the first image below or the second image:

“Biden pushes his commitment to troops in ad set in The Villages” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Biden is pushing a digital ad to people in and around The Villages and Eglin Air Force Base seeking to convince them he honors and would stand by the troops. The 30-second commercial “Protect Our Troops” is not new but the strategy is: to target social media and other digital platforms in 50-mile radii around Florida’s largest seniors community and the largest concentration of active duty and retired military. A 50-mile radius of Eglin would also take in Pensacola and the Naval Air Station Pensacola, as well as some of the Panama City market. The ad plays as controversy continues to swirl around the bombshell allegations made in last week’s article in The Atlantic magazine, Fox News, and other media. The article reports that Trump has frequently privately disparaged war dead and veterans. While the President has vigorously denied the allegations, Democrats are sensing traction in their efforts to convince veterans that Trump does not know or care for them.

— 2020 —



“Florida TaxWatch: Minimum wage initiative “detrimental” to small business, low-skill workers” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Florida TaxWatch report published Tuesday warns that Florida’s $15 minimum wage initiative could have “detrimental effects” on taxpayers, small business and low-skill workers. The nonpartisan watchdog group is encouraging voters to reject the initiative, known formally as Amendment 2. The amendment seeks to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021 and then raise it $1 a year until it reaches $15 in 2026. “While the road to a $15 state minimum wage may be paved with good intentions and even produce wins for some workers, its negative impacts could produce poor outcomes for too many of the very folks it aims to protect,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro. “Small businesses will be forced to increase labor expenditures, fixed-income. Floridians will be faced with paying higher prices for goods and services, and low-skill workers are likely to receive fewer hours and employment opportunities.”

“Black lawmakers oppose primary election change” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida — Leaders of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus and a nonprofit group sounded off against Amendment 3, which seeks to allow voters to cast ballots in primaries regardless of party affiliation. It would give a disproportionate amount of power to primary voters and special interests, leaders of the Black Caucus and People Over Profits contend. “What’s in front of us is an amendment that is very, very bad for all of Florida, not just the Florida Legislative Black Caucus,” said Black Caucus Chair Bobby Powell. Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson said the proposal would undermine the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act and the 2010 state Fair Districts Amendment. “If you’re for Amendment 3, you’re not for the minority community, period.”

“Secretive group pushing Florida constitutional amendment raised money linked to big businesses” via Jason Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel — A secretive nonprofit financing a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it far harder to amend the state constitution in the future has raised money from a group linked to a lobbying organization for Florida Power & Light, U.S. Sugar Corp. and other big businesses. The nonprofit, known as “Keep Our Constitution Clean Inc.,” has spent more than $9 million on a campaign to pass Amendment Four on the 2020 ballot — which, if approved by voters, would require all future amendments to go through two statewide referendums.

“Donna Shalala ad hits Donald Trump on COVID-19 response” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Democratic Rep. Shalala is releasing a new TV ad hammering Trump on the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus. The 60-second ad is set to air on both English-language and Spanish-language TV stations. Shalala is defending her seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District against Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar. The new ad transitions between a narrator and previous clips from both Trump and Shalala. “We’ve learned a lot in the last five months,” the ad’s narrator begins. The spot then transitions into comments from Trump at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak. “You have 15 people,” Trump said, “and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

— LEG. CAMPAIGNS —

“Loranne Ausley launches ‘Leadership’ TV spot touting record (and being a triathlete)” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The Ausley campaign launched a new television commercial Tuesday touting the lawmaker’s leadership record in the Florida House. The 30-second ad, “Leadership,” features various clips of the Democratic lawmaker, who is an avid triathlete, engaging in various activities including swimming and cycling. The ad also shows Ausley interacting with constituents on issues such as environmental protection, rural broadband and Medicaid expansion. The TV commercial comes as Ausley works to stave off Republican challenger Marva Preston for Senate District 3. “Out here you don’t work for applause,” Ausley says in the ad. “You push through every obstacle to cross your own finish lines because leadership is what you do when no one else is watching. That’s how we’re going to get out of this pandemic together. That’s how I spent my career in Tallahassee. I’m Loranne Ausley and that’s how I’ll get things done for you in the Florida Senate.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Jason Brodeur hammers Patricia Sigman over FDP bailout scandal” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — After the General Election matchup was set, Brodeur and political committees linked to the Republican Party have hit Sigman over the FDP loan scandal, claiming that “money meant to save jobs is pouring down on Patricia Sigman’s campaign” and asking her to return it. Sigman’s campaign and Senate Victory, FDP’s state Senate campaign arm, have downplayed the attack. “These are just more desperate lies from Tallahassee Republicans because they know that voters will reject Jason Brodeur’s extreme record,” Anders Croy, a spokesman for Senate Victory, told the Orlando Sentinel last week.

To view the ad., click on the image below:

“Jackie Toledo, Julie Jenkins promise constituent support, while contrasting priorities in HD 60” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Toledo is running for reelection against a Democrat who, despite their differing political parties, offers similar messaging heading into the Nov. 3 General Election. Toledo, a Republican, has served in the Florida House since 2016. Her opponent, Julie Jenkins, is a long time community leader and advocate with deep roots in Tampa-based House District 60. Both are running to represent all constituents regardless of party affiliation. Toledo touts experience. As the incumbent, she has a record to run on. Jenkins acknowledges the challenge but is up for it. She doesn’t see name recognition as a particularly difficult obstacle to navigate. Jenkins touts an impressive list of community partnerships and work over the last 25 years.

“Poll: Jennifer Webb holds 7-point lead over Linda Chaney in HD 69 matchup” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Webb has a seven-point lead over her Republican challenger this year for House District 69. In a St. Pete Polls survey, Webb leads her opponent, Linda Chaney, with 48% of the vote compared to just 41% for Chaney. That’s one point higher than Webb’s first election win two years ago when she bested Republican Ray Blacklidge by six points in the district. The district, which covers parts of Pinellas County including Gulfport, west St. Pete and the southern Gulf beaches, has a razor-thin edge for Democrats, with 35.6% of all registered voters Democrats and 35.3% Republicans. However, Republicans hold an also razor-thin lead in active voters with 38.3% of all registered Republicans who have voted at least once in the last four years compared to just 37.8% for Democrats. The difference negates any small lead Democrats hold in overall registration.

“Nick Duran ad seeks solutions for ‘broken’ health care system” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Democratic Rep. Duran is arguing Florida’s health care system was “already broken” before COVID-19 and says he wants to help fix it. Those comments come in a new 30-second digital ad. Duran is defending his House District 112 seat against Republican challenger Bruno Barreiro this fall. “The pandemic didn’t break our health care system. It was already broken,” Duran says at the beginning of the new ad. “Before I came to Tallahassee, I spent my career fighting to lower health care costs and expand access to all Floridians. Now I’m in the Legislature working to fight the special interests, expand Medicaid and ensure that every neighborhood has COVID testing. We can fix our health care system and overcome this crisis together.”

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Pasco Supervisor of Elections warns: Vote twice, you may go to jail” via Fox 13 — Voting twice is committing a felony — that’s the warning from Pasco County’s supervisor of elections. Citing “recent media coverage of the president,” Brian Corley on Tuesday discouraged voters from “testing” the system by sending mail-in ballots, then showing up at the polls and casting an in-person ballot on Election Day. Voting twice violates state and federal laws, he warned. “While we all want to ensure the integrity of any election, voters need to be aware that per Florida law, any voter who willfully votes or attempts to vote both in person and by mail is committing a felony and will be referred to the State Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” Corley said.

“Raymond James Stadium to be an early voting site” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — There will be more than footballs flying around Raymond James Stadium next month. The home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of South Florida Bulls football teams also will be an early voting site for the upcoming general election, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer announced Tuesday. The partnership among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Sports Authority and Latimer’s office follows news last week that Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, also would be an early-voting location for the 2020 general election. Both buildings are owned by Hillsborough County and managed by the sports authority.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“In Florida, candidates can run in the wrong districts. No one’s in charge of checking” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Bruce Antone, a candidate for Orange County School Board who won a spot in the November runoff after finishing second in last month’s primary, withdrew from the race Friday. Why? One of his opponents had sued Antone, claiming he didn’t really live in the district. Antone dropped out in the middle of court proceedings Friday, allowing the third-place finisher, Michael Scott, to replace him in the runoff. Antone’s withdrawal was a dramatic move and yet also a ridiculous sequence of events. Voters should know whether candidates are eligible to run before they cast their votes. Unfortunately, that’s not how it works in Florida. Instead of anyone actively checking to make sure candidates are legally qualified to run for office, we ask them to sign an oath of honesty that doesn’t cite any penalties for lying.

Miami GOP seeks unity after José Oliva-Daniel Perez ‘turf war’ — Top Miami Republicans are trying to mend fractured relationships following House Speaker Jose Oliva’s divisive decision to bankroll future House Speaker Daniel Perez’s primary challenger. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, the so-called “unity fundraiser” was held at the office of Max Alvarez, a major GOP donor, and attended by Sen. Marco Rubio, Miami-Dade County Mayor and congressional candidate Carlos Gimenez and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Republican Party of Miami Chairman Nelson Diaz said the event wasn’t related to the Oliva-Perez feud, but others offered a different take. “That level of divide has not happened in Miami in at least very recent history,” said one attendee, who asked not to be named.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida reports 1,838 new COVID-19 cases — the fewest in almost three months” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,838 new cases Monday, the fewest since June 15’s 1,758 new cases, with a positive test rate under 5% for the second consecutive day. This can’t be dismissed as a holiday weekend anomaly, either. Though the Labor Day Weekend might lead to an out-of-step case count, that didn’t happen on July 4 weekend or on Memorial Day Weekend. The state’s pandemic totals sit at 648,269 cases and, after the 22 deaths reported Monday, 12,023. As for the positive test rate, the 4.55% reported Monday was the lowest in weeks and pulled the seven-day average daily rate down to 5.57%. That includes the 6.67% from the day of the massive Quest Diagnostics data dump of test results, which the state insists bumped the positive rate up almost a full percent that day.

“Inmate COVID-19 death toll at 111” via The News Service Of Florida — Another four Florida prison inmates have died of COVID-19, bringing the inmate death toll to 111. A state tally Friday showed 107 inmate deaths. The virus has raced through Florida’s prison system, with 15,672 inmates and 2,718 corrections workers testing positive as of Tuesday. The prisons with the largest numbers of inmate cases since the pandemic started are Columbia Correctional Institution, with 1,338; Lowell Correctional Institution, with 1,003; Mayo Annex, with 954; Suwannee Correctional Institution, with 818; Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, with 808; and Century Correctional Institution, with 771.

“Florida sees rare pediatric condition” via The News Service of Florida — Data released by the state health department indicate that 65 pediatric patients in Florida have been diagnosed with a rare but serious condition that develops in some children who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Also, Florida was just one of nine states that as of Thursday had more than 30 cases of the condition, officially called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C, according to a federal report. Nationwide, 792 cases of MIS-C had been reported in 42 states, New York City and Washington D.C.

— BACK TO SCHOOL? —

“Jeb Bush group weighs in on school reopening fight” via The News Service of Florida — An influential education group led by former Gov. Bush is backing the state in a legal battle about an order requiring school districts to open classrooms for face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation for Excellence in Education filed a friend-of-the-court brief at the 1st District Court of Appeal supporting DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in the case. In the brief, attorneys for the Foundation for Excellence in Education argued, in part, that a “reduction in the availability of in-person instruction at K-12 public schools would lead to declines in the state’s learning gains and create greater disparities in educational achievement for minority, lower-income and learning disabled children.”

“Florida State University reports spike in number of students testing positive for COVID-19” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — The number of Florida State University students testing positive for COVID-19 showed a marked increase in the past week. Figures released Tuesday show more than 700 Florida State University students tested positive in the past week, compared to the previous week. The latest figures show 839 students and 14 employees testing positive, for a positivity rate of 7.32%. The results are through Sept. 4. Since Aug. 2, 11,653 people have been tested at FSU for COVID-19. Last week’s number indicated that Aug. 2-30, 8,224 people were tested at the campus.

“Teachers union slams Palm Beach County’s school reopening plan” via Lois K. Solomon of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County’s teachers are denouncing the school district’s plan to bring students back, saying risks to educators are being dismissed as schools prepare to reopen campuses “weeks before it is medically advisable.” Classrooms have been shut down since March, when the coronavirus pandemic began its relentless spread across the country. For the current school year, Palm Beach County students began learning at home on Aug. 31. School buildings are set to reopen Sept. 21. The Classroom Teachers Association says the district has shown it is unprepared two weeks before this momentous date. “We are being thrown out into the dark and told to find our way,” Justin Katz, union president, said Tuesday.

“Pinellas schools respond to coronavirus with more ‘surgical’ quarantines” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County School District has revised the way it conducts quarantines after a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus. The change surprised some teachers at Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School, where there was confusion after a case was confirmed Friday. Teachers thought there would be a large quarantine, then left for the holiday weekend without knowing what the response would be. In a notice on Tuesday, the district confirmed the Marshall case and announced a new, “more surgical selection process for determining which students need to quarantine.” Two classes at the school are affected, the notice said, and the new process will be “implemented across the district, to the greatest extent possible.”

“At least 13 Olympia High students exposed to COVID were at birthday party together” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County school leaders decided to shut down Olympia High School on Sunday after learning more than 150 students and staff had been exposed to the coronavirus, including at least 13 students who were at a birthday party together. Three of the Olympia students with positive tests had been together at a “social event in the community” and some of the 136 students who were exposed had been there, too, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said on Tuesday. Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County’s health officer for the Florida Department of Health, said his office has determined that at least 13 Olympia students were at the event, which he described as a birthday party held on Aug. 29.

“Nassau County School District changes mask policy” via Nick Jones of News4Jax — Beginning Tuesday, the Nassau County School District is making a change to its mask policy, which originally gave students the choice of wearing a face mask or a face shield. According to a statement on the district’s Facebook page, students who opted to only wear a face shield must now also wear a face mask. The change also applies to staff members. The district pointed out that the change does not mean students will be required to wear their face covering for the entire day. It said there will be opportunities throughout the day for students at all grade levels to remove their masks. Nassau Schools also said the change will not affect students who had an exemption due to a medical condition.

“High school football crowds spark coronavirus concerns” via Clayton Freeman of The Florida Times-Union — A packed grandstand of unmasked, cheering fans that the visiting coach described as the loudest he had ever heard at that stadium. A quieter set of bleachers with mostly masked families spread across spaced groups. The sights and the sounds Friday night from Baker County and Bolles, two contrasting scenes amid the coronavirus pandemic, couldn’t have painted more different pictures of the crowd experience during high school football’s return to Northeast Florida. With COVID-19 still very much alive in the state, is that safe? For experts like pediatric sports medicine specialist Dr. David Soma, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, it’s not.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Out-of-state companies pondered a move to Miami. Then came a spike in COVID-19 cases” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — South Florida office brokers saw a flurry of inquiries from potential new-to-market tenants in May, June and August. Once Florida’s case count blew past New York’s, activity stalled. Good news: Interest is back. “We had the second spike and everything paused,” said Tere Blanca, founder and chief of Brickell-based brokerage firm Blanca Commercial Real Estate. The office markets in Miami-Dade and Broward had zero new-to-market deals during the first and second quarters in 2020, according to researchers from Newmark Knight Frank. But the third quarter is lining up for a rebound, brokers say.

“Back to business: County Phase 2 reopening a time to rejoice for some; others still wait” via Jorge Millan of The Palm Beach Post — Bowling alleys are loud, noisy places. But for much of the past six months, they’ve been quiet enough in Palm Beach County to hear a pin, not the bowling kind, drop. That changed Tuesday when the county moved into Phase 2 reopening, allowing indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters to operate for the first time since March while easing restrictions on other businesses that were already open. At Verdes Tropicana Bowl in suburban West Palm Beach, the sounds of bowling balls rolling down wooden lanes before crashing into a full rack of pins brought joy to the ears of General Manager Brett Herman.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Coronavirus accelerates change as Orlando restaurants get smaller, add takeout windows” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Mike Watson ordered his steak bowl at a recently reopened Metro Diner by scanning a QR code on the table with his phone. The updated restaurant now lets guests place their orders on their phones by scanning the code at each table. Those who don’t want to go digital can order at the register. There’s also a new pickup window for delivery drivers or customers who don’t want to come inside the restaurant. The pandemic also could affect how Darden Restaurants, the Orlando-based owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chains, think about its spaces. For instance, the Olive Garden near Orlando Fashion Square has a dedicated to-go area with a separate entrance.

“SeaWorld, Hard Rock plan layoffs at Florida properties” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — Large-scale layoffs are coming to two Florida brands that specialize in tourism and entertainment: SeaWorld and Hard Rock. The Seminole Tribe of Florida has notified the state of a mass layoff at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, where up to 1,527 workers could be affected. Many had been let go early in the coronavirus pandemic; some had been brought back to work in June. According to the state notice, the resort will extend some of those temporary layoffs through Dec. 31. Meanwhile, in Orlando, SeaWorld Entertainment last week filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying it had reached a “plan of termination” for an unnamed number of temporarily furloughed employees.

“‘If I get it, I get it’ Labor Day crowds packed Tampa Bay area beaches, tourists admit they’re ‘tired’ of pandemic” via Melanie Michael of WFLA — After a long holiday weekend, there’s a question looming in the Tampa Bay area after crowds packed local beaches. Will the crowds contribute to the community spread of COVID-19? One of the areas of Tampa Bay that saw big crowds is John’s Pass in Madeira Beach where local businesses were grateful to see their stores and restaurants packed. Both locals and tourists alike were pleased to see the extra steps taken to keep people safe. “There’s hand sanitizer everywhere, I see the girls in the jewelry shop washing the counter as soon as someone steps away. They’re protecting their business by protecting us,” said Jessica Lenore from Lakeland. Packed during a pandemic, the Labor Day crowds were certainly on full display during the holiday. Locals tell us with Florida ranked as a major hot spot, they think about safety quite often.

“BayCare hospitals allow limited visitors after five months without” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — After nearly five months of no visitation, BayCare Health System hospitals will begin allowing visitors on a limited basis starting Wednesday, the network announced Tuesday. Patients will be able to have one visitor a day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release. Visitation was initially canceled to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But as fewer patients are in the hospital with the virus and the infection rate goes down, the health network found it possible to allow visitation. BayCare has 15 hospitals across the Tampa Bay area, and the changes will take effect at all of them.

— CORONA NATION —

“Once again, U.S. at pandemic crossroads” via Joanne Kenen of POLITICO — Until vaccines and drugs arrive, and top scientists say they aren’t as imminent as Trump keeps promising, the tools to fight the virus remain the same: testing, masks, all the things Americans have been hearing about but not always doing since March. They are crucial right now. New cases have fallen from the pandemic’s second peak this summer, creating a brief chance to wrestle the caseload lower, not to zero, but low enough to blunt the impact of the new infections expected this fall. But the Trump White House isn’t doubling down on Public Health 101, even as new hot spots emerge, in both the South and the Upper Midwest. Trump devoted only a few sentences to basic precautions in his pre-Labor Day weekend press briefing, followed by the upbeat assessment that “we’re really rounding the turn.”

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season” via Jennifer A. Kingson of Axios — The 2020 holiday buying season is expected to be like no other: An avalanche of e-commerce deliveries, merchants running promotions earlier than ever, and tight crowd controls on Black Friday. Retailers desperately need the revenue from this critical time of year — and they fear that overwhelmed package-delivery services will leave their customers high and dry (and angry). The pandemic is changing the dynamics of the annual gift-buying ritual. More people than ever say they’ll be buying most of their stuff online. With Halloween expected to be a bit of a bust this year, more stores will put renewed emphasis on Christmas and other year-end holiday sales.

— MORE CORONA —

“One man’s battle shows why COVID-19 and obesity are a toxic mix” via Lenny Bernstein and Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — At 5-foot-9 and 248 pounds before COVID-19 struck, John Place knew he needed to work on his health. In the scramble to run a small business and help raise four children, he ate high-calorie restaurant food every day. He never exercised. He was often fatigued and urinated frequently, warning signs of diabetes that he ignored. When Place landed in a Florida intensive care unit in June, infected with the coronavirus and unable to breathe on his own, a brutally frank doctor put his survival chances at 20 percent. “Your husband is morbidly obese, he’s diabetic, he has sleep apnea and the only thing he has going for him is he’s still young,” the physician told Place’s wife, Michelle Zymet. Place survived 18 days on a ventilator and returned home, but his weight complicated his illness and care, and now is influencing his painful, laborious recovery.

“After a sneeze, 6 feet may not be enough to keep you safe from coronavirus” via Megan Reeves of the Tampa Bay Times — While the researchers can’t analyze every person’s sneeze, they can consider a slew of other factors, like the general size, speed and duration of a sneeze, the angle at which it happens, and the ambient conditions, like the size of the surrounding space and the quality and movement of the air the sneeze travels through. While gravity forces larger saliva particles to the ground within 6 feet of their source, smaller ones can stay suspended in the air for hours, and even float from room to room. If a space is small or the surrounding air is humid, for example, they will survive longer and travel farther. That means a student potentially could catch the virus from another kid sitting on the other side of a classroom. Someone in an office building could infect a co-worker from much further than 6 feet away.

“A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?” via Katherine J. Wu of The New York Times — As the world awaits the arrival of a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, a team of researchers has come forward with a provocative new theory: that masks might help to crudely immunize some people against the virus. Masked exposures are no substitute for a bona fide vaccine. But data from animals infected with the coronavirus, as well as insights gleaned from other diseases, suggest that masks, by cutting down on the number of viruses that encounter a person’s airway, might reduce the wearer’s chances of getting sick. And if a small number of pathogens still slip through these might prompt the body to produce immune cells that can remember the virus and stick around to fight it off again.

“Dentists are seeing an epidemic of cracked teeth. What’s going on?” via Tammy Chen, D.D.S. of The New York Times — Teeth are naturally brittle, and everyone has tiny fissures in their teeth from chewing, grinding and everyday use. They can take only so much trauma before they eventually break. Think of a wall that has a tiny spider crack that, with weathering, can become bigger and bigger until it becomes a gaping hole. We want to prevent any added stress from grinding that could cause these microscopic cracks to propagate into larger cracks and, ultimately, a catastrophic failure requiring a root canal, a crown, or other major dental treatment. You’d be surprised how many people are unaware that they’re clenching and grinding. Even patients who come into the office complaining of pain and sensitivity are often incredulous when I point it out. “Oh, no. I don’t grind my teeth,” is a refrain I hear over and over again, despite the fact that I’m often watching them do it.

“A passenger says he asked an Allegiant flight attendant to wear a mask. The airline removed him from the plane.” via Shannon McMahon of The Washington Post — Allegiant Air removed a passenger from a Labor Day flight preparing for takeoff from Punta Gorda, for “making threatening statements to the flight attendant,” according to the airline. But in a video of the incident shared online, the man can be heard explaining that he had only asked the flight attendant to wear a face mask. “I need you to come off or I get law enforcement,” says an employee in a video shared anonymously to social media news wire Storyful. The passenger says, “I just asked somebody to put on their face mask, that’s all I did.” Others on the flight can be heard voicing their support for the passenger as he’s escorted off. “That’s not right, this is ridiculous,” one passenger says, while comments such as “this is not OK,” “you’re not right,” and “just let him be” are heard as well.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Mitch McConnell unveils slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill in Senate, announces vote for later this week” via Erica Werner of The Washington Post — McConnell unveiled a slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill on Tuesday and announced plans to move to a vote later this week, an effort to put Democrats on the defensive after weeks of stalled talks. The legislation is not expected to advance, since that would require support from Democrats, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the measure “pathetic.” McConnell has struggled even to unite Republicans behind the measure and is likely to suffer some GOP defections. But a month after bipartisan talks collapsed on Capitol Hill, McConnell is aiming to pressure Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer by presenting a GOP package that would spend around $500 billion on some key priorities including small businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance, child care, the post office, coronavirus testing and schools. It would also create a type of liability shield for businesses to protect them from certain lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

“When Jill Biden invited Brian Mast to 2011 State of the Union” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — The twists and turns of political fortunes will be on display in Florida on Tuesday when Republican Congressman Mast meets Trump in Jupiter while first lady hopeful Biden addresses teachers and students in Jacksonville. Because, you see, the Biden and Mast families know each other pretty well. Nine years ago, Mast was Biden’s guest at President Obama‘s 2011 State of the Union address. Biden, then the second lady, wrote at the time she had met Mast when she and Vice President Biden had invited Mast and his wife, Brianna, along with other wounded military veterans, for Thanksgiving dinner the previous November.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis vetoes flavored vaping ban” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed the vape and tobacco bill (SB 810), arguing it was, in part, redundant and also detrimental to smoking cessation efforts. “While originally conceived as a bill to rate the legal age to buy tobacco to 21, (which is superfluous given this is mandated by federal law) … SB 810 effectively bans tobacco-free vaping flavors used by hundreds of thousands of Floridians as a reduced-risk alternative to cigarettes, which are more dangerous,” DeSantis wrote in his veto transmission letter. Raising the age to 21 would have helped the state comply with new federal regulations. Numerous vape shop operators and e-cigarette industry representatives spoke out against it at legislative hearings.

“Another challenge to Supreme Court pick emerges” via The News Service of Florida — A Fernandina Beach resident asked the Florida Supreme Court to block the appointment of Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Supreme Court and order DeSantis to make another appointment. The petition, filed by an attorney for Robert Burch, is separate from a case waged by state Rep. Geraldine Thompson to try to force a new appointment. Thompson filed a lawsuit in July challenging the appointment, and the Supreme Court on Aug. 27 ruled that DeSantis had overstepped his legal authority in appointing Francis. Burch’s petition asks for the fix spelled out in the Supreme Court’s Aug. 27 ruling — that DeSantis be required to choose one of the other seven nominees.

Appointed — Harry Smith to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board; Sen. Rob Bradley and Janet Price to the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board; Kellie Ralston and Nicholas “Nick” Patronis to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

“Supreme Court reprimands North Florida judge” via The News Service of Florida — The Court publicly reprimanded a North Florida judge for inappropriate conduct such as having repeated contact with family members of people who were arrested. The reprimand came after the Supreme Court this year accepted an agreement reached by Hamilton County Judge Kenneth “Sonny” Scaff Jr. and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. Scaff, the only full-time judge in the rural county, acknowledged he was involved in what are known as “ex-parte communications” with relatives of people who had been arrested. Scaff also admitted that he held telephonic bond hearings without providing notice to the offices of the state attorney and public defender, victims, private lawyers or, in some cases, people who were arrested.

“Peak of hurricane season arrives this week during record-breaking year” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — The Atlantic basin has been bubbling with action with an excess of tropical activity during a record-setting year and the peak of which is spinning around the corner. While tropical storm and hurricane activity accelerate during the months of August, September and October, it’s Sept. 10 that is typically observed to be the height of tropical storm production, which already looks higher this season than previous years, said Michael Brennan, a branch chief at the National Hurricane Center. “We’ve already been extremely busy in tropics,” he said. “This year we’re forecast to see more tropical activity, so it stands that we may have a busier September than usual.” From mid-August through mid-October, tropical activity spikes, accounting for 78% of the tropical storm days, 87% of the Category 1 and 2 hurricane spawn, and 96% of the major hurricane spawns, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Can hurricanes be prevented — with bubbles?” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — The idea can sound simple. Deeper water is colder water. Submerge a pipe, like a giant aquarium bubble stone, into those deep, cold depths. Pump in compressed air. The rising bubbles will draw the colder water upward, cooling the surface. If you don’t want to use ships, a pipe could be permanently installed between Florida and Cuba, or across the Yucatán Channel from Cuba to Mexico. Frank Marks, director of NOAA’s Atlantic Hurricane Research Division, said plans to cool the ocean’s surface fail to recognize the ocean is only part of a complex hurricane-forming equation that also involves the atmosphere above. ”It’s missing half the problem,” he said.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Breaking ground: Will eastern Collier developments cost taxpayers $3.8 billion?” via Phil Fernandez of the Naples Daily News — Next Thursday, the Planning Commission is scheduled to consider rules related to the Rural Lands Stewardship Area, which would add 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents. The 45,000 acres of building and paving over are almost triple the size of what the public was originally told when the initial RLSA was approved by the County Commission, according to planning board chairman Edwin “Ned” Fryer. At least three organizations studying Collier’s RLSA have issued reports expressing concerns for taxpayers. “Smart Growth America completed a study for Collier County quantifying the difference between sprawl and smart growth in the RLSA,” Fryer said. “According to SGA, sprawl will cost the taxpayers $3.8 billion more than smart growth over the next 20 years.”

“Foley & Lardner attorney: Firm won JEA contract ‘solely’ due to personal relationships” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — An attorney who was locked into a bitter internal dispute over who should get credit for his firm’s lucrative contract to help JEA with its attempted sale argued his case with a remarkable claim: The firm was hired “solely” because of his personal relationship with Herschel Vinyard, a now-fired JEA executive, as well as Vinyard’s personal relationship with the managing partner of the firm’s Jacksonville office. The Foley & Lardner attorney, Christopher Kise, who is a fixture in Florida Republican politics, took his argument a step further by claiming he was “primarily, if not solely” responsible for JEA hiring Vinyard in April 2019.

“Sarasota Sheriff’s Office investigating use of force on teen, clears separate accusation of sexual assault” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A teenager briefly hospitalized after a Sarasota County deputy struck him accused another officer of touching him sexually the same night. But officials say no evidence exists warranting further investigation of that charge. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office remains in the preliminary stages of investigating a use-of-force incident on Sept. 1. Video captured Deputy Neil Pizzo striking 17-year-old Terrence Reed, putting his hands around his neck and bringing him to the ground. The incident, first reported by Florida Politics, has since garnered national attention. A detective’s report obtained by Florida Politics shows Reed made accusations on contact now captured on video as well. After the teenager was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for head abrasions, he loudly made accusations that officers had sexually assaulted him.

“Deandre Baker loses NFL job after Florida robbery arrest, as videos emerge of cash payoffs” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — Baker, the NFL football player accused of robbing four men at a Miramar house party, lost his job Tuesday as police released surveillance video purporting to show the cash used to pay off the witnesses in the case. The cornerback, who was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday, is awaiting trial in Broward County for the alleged robbery that happened at a Miramar house party on May 13. Baker was initially arrested along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. The Broward State Attorney’s Office later dropped the case against Dunbar but pressed robbery charges against Baker. Miramar police also revealed that two days after the supposed robbery, a Miami high school football coach and another man paid $55,000 in cash to the four men who claimed to have been robbed, in exchange for sworn affidavits changing their stories.

— TOP OPINION —

“Pay attention to Trump’s real successes, not media distractions” via Hugh Hewitt of The Washington Post — On Friday reporters were chasing a story that alleges Trump, on a trip to France in 2018, said horrible things about the service members buried in the American cemeteries outside of Paris. Meanwhile, the media all but ignored the immense significance of the Kosovo-Serbia agreement, two countries whose enmity has required tens of thousands of Americans over two decades to spend years away from their families to prevent the savage killing. Astonishing. The endless attempts to “get Trump” are now concisely, persuasively packaged by veteran journalist Byron York in his new book, “Obsession: Inside the Washington Establishment’s Never-Ending War on Trump.”

— OPINIONS —

“A Donald Trump comeback?” via The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board — With eight weeks before Election Day, the state of the 2020 campaign is clear: President Trump is trailing Joe Biden, who has succeeded so far in making the race a referendum on the incumbent. If Trump is going to stage a comeback, and not become only the fourth incumbent in a century to be denied a second term, he will have to make the race about policy differences and Biden’s indulgence to the Democratic left. If the race comes down to a character contest, Trump will lose.

“A cop wannabe and a firearm: Does that sound familiar, Florida?” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Kyle Rittenhouse might have grown up to be George Zimmerman. In February 2012, Zimmerman was a neighborhood watchman in Seminole County, northeast of Orlando. The police department, which monitored the program, had told Zimmerman and others only to report suspicious activity. They never were to intervene and surely never with firearms. Yet the armed Zimmerman violated those rules when he confronted the unarmed Trayvon Martin. After losing control of the confrontation, the 27-year-old Zimmerman fatally shot the 17-year-old Martin. Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder. He claimed self-defense. On Aug. 25, the 17-year-old Rittenhouse was in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He had left his home in Antioch, Illinois, about 20 miles away. According to news reports in Wisconsin media, Rittenhouse illegally carried a semi-automatic rifle.

“As students head back to in-person schooling, consider mental health” via Debra Hixon of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Now more than ever, addressing mental health needs in school is critically important. During normal times, mental health is one of the biggest concerns for our students. The stress and anxiety of the pandemic and the uncertainty that is coupled with these unprecedented times only add to the problem. If our students are expected to adjust to these new norms and be successful, this issue must be addressed immediately and not after they exhibit negative behaviors. A 2016 study reported that 39% of students were struggling with at least one emotional, behavioral or mental health disorder. Recognizing and supporting student mental health in schools matters because mental health problems are common and often develop during adolescence.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Trump is under fire for holding a news conference in Florida to brag about his environmental record. But the President didn’t simply come to Florida simply to brag about his environmental record. He also signed an executive order to keep oil platforms off the coast of Florida for ten more years.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— The number of COVID-19 casualties is declining, but not yet going away. The state just reported 44 more fatalities and the number of confirmed cases is now more than 650,000.

— The Florida Legislative Black Caucus is asking you to just say no to Amendment 3, which seeks to end Florida’s closed primary system.

— Sunrise takes a deep dive into the Tally 14 — peaceful protesters arrested over the weekend after being met by an army of blue as they demonstrated against a grand jury’s decision not to prosecute three cops who killed black civilians.

— And checking-in with Florida Man, who pooped a bag of pot in jail.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“‘Column’ launches to modernize public notices” via Sara Fischer of Axios — A group of prominent media veterans are advising a team of millennials who are launching a new company called “Column,” which modernizes the placement of public notices. Public notices have been one of the biggest and most reliable revenue streams​ for local newspapers for centuries. Amid the pandemic, they are becoming more important to local papers that are seeing regular local advertising dry up. Public notices are legally required updates from the government to citizens about different types of legal or regulatory proceedings, like ordinances, foreclosures, municipal budgets, adoptions, and public meetings. Like obituaries, the exact amount of revenue they deliver to the newspaper industry is debated, but they’ve long been considered a critical part of local newspaper businesses, due to a long-standing legal requirement for local governments to place them in newspapers.

“Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21” via Fadel Allassan of Axios — EA Sports announced Tuesday that it added Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21, marking his first appearance in the popular football video game series since 2016. Kaepernick has not been signed to an NFL team since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. EA Sports said it wanted “to see him back in our game,” calling him “a starting-caliber quarterback.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that he should have “listened earlier” to Kaepernick and encouraged teams to sign him. The NFL has taken a more direct stance against racial inequality following pressure from players after the police killing of George Floyd.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated birthday wishes to Sen. Anitere Flores and Abel Harding.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.