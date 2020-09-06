Joe Biden campaign pushes his commitment to troops in ad set in The Villages

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pushing a digital ad out to people in and around The Villages and Elgin Air Force base seeking to convince them he honors and would stand by troops.

The 30-second commercial “Protect Our Troop” is not new but the strategy is: to target social media and other digital platforms in 50-mile radii around Florida’s largest seniors community and largest concentration of active duty and retired military. A 50-mile radius of Elgin would also take in Pensacola and the Naval Air Station Pensacola, as well as some of the Panama City market.

The ad plays as controversy continues to swirl around the bombshell allegations made in last week’s article in The Atlantic magazine, and confirmed by The Associated Press, Fox News, and other media. The article reports that President Donald Trump has frequently privately disparaged war dead and veterans. While the President has vigorously denied the allegations, Democrats are sensing traction in their efforts to convince veterans that Trump does not know or care for them.

The Biden ad playing this week in The Villages and Elgin does not go there, except through implications in suggesting that contrasts are to be made. Instead, the spot is entirely a positive ad about Biden, contending that he has always stood up for the military, veterans, and America’s interests abroad.

“We have been up in every market across the state in an effort to reach every single voter, so the goal is to expand our outreach specifically to veterans — not just to show Donald Trump’s failure, but also show who Joe Biden is and ensure we’re competing for military voters everywhere,” the Biden campaign declared in a news release.

“Joe Biden understands the awesome power, responsibility, and sacred duty of being Commander in Chief,” a narrator states to open “Protect Our Troops,” as photos are shown of Biden appearing with military and in the White House, as Vice President under President Barack Obama.

The narrator notes that Biden has served in the White House Situation Room, that his late son Beau Biden served in the Army in Iraq, and then comes closest to contesting Trump’s policy record by saying that Biden “stood up to dictators and stood with our allies.”