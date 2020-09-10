Nikki Fried proclaims September Hunger Action Month

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried declared September Hunger Action Month in Florida.

“A lack of access to reliable, healthy nutrition can cause poor health outcomes, can hold back our children’s development, and can force people to make difficult decisions between food and other necessary expenses, like healthcare,” Fried said.

“On Hunger Action Day, our department is as committed as ever to filling the hunger gap for 3 million Floridians. By proclaiming September Hunger Action Month, we’re asking everyone to take action and help their fellow Floridians facing food insecurity, one meal at a time.”

Fried issued the proclamation on national Hunger Action Day, when nonprofits nationwide encourage fundraising and donations to food banks. In many areas, the entire month of September has become a period when nonprofits focus on addressing food insecurity.

The document itself encourages “all Florida residents to join the fight against chronic hunger by volunteering, donating, and raising awareness for organizations dedicated to improving food access in our state.”

It’s a natural effort for Fried to lead, as the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs administers the state’s school lunch program and facilitates an estimated $1.3 billion in federal funding.

Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office, said problems with food access have only grown worse this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, her department approved more than 3,700 feeding locations during school closures, which in turn serves 59 million meals between March and June.

The agency also launched a 211 number for Floridians to call to get free food for children and maintains an Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Fried announced a $100,000 Walmart Foundation grant in July that will help combat food insecurity in rural communities. She also lobbied the Legislature this year for $500,000 in grants for farms and food banks to assist with recovery.