‘Sick’: Marco Rubio blasts Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi for putting politics over virus aid

When it comes to another relief package before November, one U.S. Senator from Florida says Republicans and Democrats are too far apart, largely because of what he called a “sick” political ploy from the Democrats.

Sen. Marco Rubio said that Democratic leadership would rather let people suffer in the short term in the hopes of taking full control of the federal government after the November elections.

“Congress isn’t going to pass more COVID-19 relief before the election,” Rubio tweeted Thursday morning.

“And the biggest reason why is [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi & Senator [Chuck] Schumer believe Trump & the GOP will be blamed for the pain doing nothing will cause & that will help them win the White House & Senate in November.”

Republicans currently have a skinny relief bill that excludes a second round of stimulus payments, but all indications are that is a non-starter with Democrats.

In a video accompanying the tweet, Rubio said he was trying to “tell people the truth about the challenges before us, no matter how hard it is to live with that truth.”

The “difficult truth,” said Rubio, is that a bill would not be passed, despite the fact that “most everyone knows how bad it’s going to get over the next two months without more aid.”

Rubio notes that some in his own party are averse to deals on the table, because they “oppose spending a lot more borrowed money.”

But the calculus from House and Senate Democratic leadership is that “doing nothing will make things really bad for the next few weeks, and then Trump and the Republicans will get blamed, and this will help them win the Senate and the White House in November.”

“Why should they compromise with the Republicans on a bill now … when if they wait just a few months they will control government,” Rubio asked rhetorically, synthesizing his take on why Schumer and Pelosi are stalling the process.

“This kind of political ploy is sick,” he added.

Rubio had expressed similar pessimism in comments before Labor Day, contending then as he does now that while “rank and file” Democrats might be willing to pass compromise legislation, leadership is dug in.

