Jeanette Nunez, Manny Diaz make ‘law and order’ case for Donald Trump

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor and a state Senator strenuously contended Thursday that President Donald Trump was the real law and order candidate in the 2020 election.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Sen. Manny Diaz headlined a roundtable around public safety, a Miami event designed to counter program a Thursday afternoon appearance by Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

The LG made her case that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a tool of the “radical left,” a cipher who “cowers to the radical leftist mob.”

“We’ve seen the unrest, the pictures on TV, the violence,” Nunez said, calling it “all out anarchy” that troubles her “as a mom and a policymaker.”

“The radical left would have us believe these are peaceful protests,” she added, “but a picture’s worth 1,000 words.”

The “silence from the left,” she added, was “deafening.”

“For the left, it may be politics as usual,” Nunez said. “For us, it’s personal … for us, law and order is personal.”

Defunding the police did not go unmentioned, with the LG saying the “radical left” wants to “strip law enforcement of tools and resources.”

Harris and Biden, Nunez said, are “leading the pack” in this push.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Nunez said, noting Harris, as a prosecuting attorney, did not seek the death penalty in cases where an officer was killed and when an MS-13 member committed murder.

Nunez, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s running mate in 2018, was a late convert to Trumpism. In 2016, she said the President was racist. But by 2020, she had a primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

And down the stretch, she is delivering the President’s signature message in a key area in arguably the most important state on the map.

Diaz was no less unvarnished, as he described the Democratic ticket as an “all out assault” on law enforcement and the rule of law itself.

“What the Democratic Party and radical left has done,” Diaz said, is “sided with these Marxist groups that want to destabilize society” so “government can rule over people’s lives.”

Diaz noted the action in the streets went unmentioned at the Democratic National Convention.

“Not once did they mention the violence and unrest,” Diaz said, “cars burning and businesses burning.”

“That is what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supports,” Diaz said. “This is a Bernie Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez ticket.”